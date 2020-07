Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator

*******RENTED******Fabulous exclusive spacious alcove studio with your own basement storage space available for an immediate move MASSIVE! in a 24 hour doorman, elevator building. A natural sunlight apt. by day and noise-free at night. With a separate dining area which can be for work/office space. Near all from public transportation, to the highway and recreational activities, especially leisurely shopping. This is such great deal apt! Easy Approval! no coop board! Definitely a pet friendly building and apt. with a case by case approval by owner.