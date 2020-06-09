524 East 85th Street

Amenities
Do not miss this massive ONE BEDROOM located in a beautiful brownstone on 85th street! Apartment features enormous bright and airy living room with enough space for a large couch, love seat, end tables, office, and dining room. Bedroom easily fits a queen size bed and two night stands. Huge closet space with additional storage space aboce. Kitchen is a full eat in kitchen with ample space for a breakfast nook and with two large windows facing south with tons of sun it's a great start to a beautiful day!Apartment is located four flights up. It is a full front to back apartment. Approx 750-800 SF! You will not find larger for this price!Heat and hot water included.Intercom system(Photos in ad are from apartment 4E which is VERY similar to 5E)PETS OK!EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR CALL 516-287-0805! Cayenne154644