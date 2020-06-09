All apartments in New York
524 East 85th Street

524 East 85th Street · (516) 287-0805
Location

524 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do not miss this massive ONE BEDROOM located in a beautiful brownstone on 85th street! Apartment features enormous bright and airy living room with enough space for a large couch, love seat, end tables, office, and dining room. Bedroom easily fits a queen size bed and two night stands. Huge closet space with additional storage space aboce. Kitchen is a full eat in kitchen with ample space for a breakfast nook and with two large windows facing south with tons of sun it's a great start to a beautiful day!Apartment is located four flights up. It is a full front to back apartment. Approx 750-800 SF! You will not find larger for this price!Heat and hot water included.Intercom system(Photos in ad are from apartment 4E which is VERY similar to 5E)PETS OK!EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OR CALL 516-287-0805! Cayenne154644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 East 85th Street have any available units?
524 East 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 East 85th Street have?
Some of 524 East 85th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 East 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 524 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 524 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
