521 W 162nd St New Yor

The apartment has two bedrooms, one with a queen size bed and full closet, one with a twin/full size bed combo. The bathroom also has a full size washer/dryer that is available for use. The kitchen is equipped with everything you need to cook. The living room features a smart TV with access to many streaming apps plus a fold out futon for sleeping if needed!



This spacious apartment is perfect for groups and families with kids! Complete with all amenities, feet from the subway with easy access to downtown and a BACKYARD in MANHATTAN!



Easy self check in/out with smart locks!



The apartment is located near a Rite Aid and a C Town grocery store. Across the street from a parking garage and minutes from gyms and excellent restaurants.



