Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:38 AM

521 W 162nd St New Yor

521 West 162nd Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

521 West 162nd Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The apartment has two bedrooms, one with a queen size bed and full closet, one with a twin/full size bed combo. The bathroom also has a full size washer/dryer that is available for use. The kitchen is equipped with everything you need to cook. The living room features a smart TV with access to many streaming apps plus a fold out futon for sleeping if needed!

This spacious apartment is perfect for groups and families with kids! Complete with all amenities, feet from the subway with easy access to downtown and a BACKYARD in MANHATTAN!

Easy self check in/out with smart locks!

The apartment is located near a Rite Aid and a C Town grocery store. Across the street from a parking garage and minutes from gyms and excellent restaurants.

The apartment has a full kitchen, washer and dryer, plenty of closet space, comfortable beds, TV with Netflix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor have any available units?
521 W 162nd St New Yor has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 521 W 162nd St New Yor currently offering any rent specials?
521 W 162nd St New Yor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 W 162nd St New Yor pet-friendly?
No, 521 W 162nd St New Yor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor offer parking?
Yes, 521 W 162nd St New Yor does offer parking.
Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 W 162nd St New Yor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor have a pool?
No, 521 W 162nd St New Yor does not have a pool.
Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor have accessible units?
No, 521 W 162nd St New Yor does not have accessible units.
Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 W 162nd St New Yor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 W 162nd St New Yor have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 W 162nd St New Yor does not have units with air conditioning.
