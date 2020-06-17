All apartments in New York
515 East 72nd Street

515 East 72nd Street · (212) 360-5037
Location

515 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 40B · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
valet service
Move right into this sprawling four bedroom home with incredible views in a building that offers so much it makes you feel you are in your own exclusive community. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with a Sub Zero Fridge, Bosch 5 burner cook top, Bosch oven, Sub Zero two-zone wine storage, and Miele dishwasher. The windowed eat-in kitchen opens up to an expansive dining room and living room. This large entertaining space has a wrap around balcony and incredible South and East City and water views. The three full baths include a Zuma soaking tub. There is a Bosch washer and dryer in the unit. This home has 9' ceilings with three exposures facing South, East, and North with direct river and city views. There are two large wrap around balconies totaling 238 sq. ft. The private corner Master Bedroom has a wrap around balcony with views of the river and East Side skyline. The other bedrooms are generously sized with large closets and each its own luxury bath. There is an elegant entry foyer with a huge walk-in closet. There are additional walk-in closets and a large kitchen pantry closet. This unit also has a large private storage bin in the building. This premier building has 40,000 square feet of unmatched amenities, including a private Elements Spa, a 56 foot indoor pool, top of the line fitness center, a rock-climbing wall, a basketball, squash and racquetball court. There is a residents lounge, complimentary breakfast is served daily, a library, creative arts studio, TV/game room, and Jodi's Gym in the building. Amenities and most classes and activities are included at no extra charge!. The building has an in-house parking garage, valet and resident drop-off dry cleaning services. Relax in the acre beautiful private gardens and tiered decks. High floor elegance with the best of contemporary finishes and taste in a Fabulous Upper East Side Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 East 72nd Street have any available units?
515 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 515 East 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 515 East 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 East 72nd Street does offer parking.
Does 515 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 East 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 East 72nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 515 East 72nd Street has a pool.
Does 515 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 515 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 East 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
