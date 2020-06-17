515 East 72nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse doorman gym game room parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub valet service

Move right into this sprawling four bedroom home with incredible views in a building that offers so much it makes you feel you are in your own exclusive community. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with a Sub Zero Fridge, Bosch 5 burner cook top, Bosch oven, Sub Zero two-zone wine storage, and Miele dishwasher. The windowed eat-in kitchen opens up to an expansive dining room and living room. This large entertaining space has a wrap around balcony and incredible South and East City and water views. The three full baths include a Zuma soaking tub. There is a Bosch washer and dryer in the unit. This home has 9' ceilings with three exposures facing South, East, and North with direct river and city views. There are two large wrap around balconies totaling 238 sq. ft. The private corner Master Bedroom has a wrap around balcony with views of the river and East Side skyline. The other bedrooms are generously sized with large closets and each its own luxury bath. There is an elegant entry foyer with a huge walk-in closet. There are additional walk-in closets and a large kitchen pantry closet. This unit also has a large private storage bin in the building. This premier building has 40,000 square feet of unmatched amenities, including a private Elements Spa, a 56 foot indoor pool, top of the line fitness center, a rock-climbing wall, a basketball, squash and racquetball court. There is a residents lounge, complimentary breakfast is served daily, a library, creative arts studio, TV/game room, and Jodi's Gym in the building. Amenities and most classes and activities are included at no extra charge!. The building has an in-house parking garage, valet and resident drop-off dry cleaning services. Relax in the acre beautiful private gardens and tiered decks. High floor elegance with the best of contemporary finishes and taste in a Fabulous Upper East Side Location.