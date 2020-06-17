514 West 24th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby yoga

Welcome to the first ever available rental at The Fitzroy.



Enter this spacious 2,338 square feet home through your private elevator landing, leading to a sun-soaked living room with soaring 11' ceilings, chevron hardwood oak floors, fine custom millwork, and oversized wood casement dual pane windows. A spacious dining room sits adjacent to the Smallbone of Devizes kitchen designed by Roman and Williams, featuring a copper backsplash, Waterworks R. W. Atlas fixtures, and Fiore de Pesco marble countertops. Carefully selected state-of-the-art appliances include a black enameled Lacanche-range, fully integrated Miele steam oven, warming drawer, and dishwasher, as well as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and undercounter wine refrigerator.



The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and an en-suite master bath with copper soaking tub, steam shower, Waterworks R. W. Atlas copper fixtures including handheld shower with thermostatic controls, and full slab marble floors and walls. Secondary baths also feature R. W. Atlas fixtures and marble walls and floors.



Each home is prewired with a customizable Savant home automation system and includes hydronic radiant-heated flooring throughout, multi-zoned central air conditioning system, Miele washer and dryer, and custom light fixtures by Roman and Williams.



Designed inside and out by Roman and Williams, The Fitzroy features a signature custom green terracotta facade and large copper-framed windows. Building services and amenities include: 24-hour attended lobby; La Palestra-designed fitness center with dynamic movement studio, cardio studio, and yoga and Pilates room; wine cellar with secure wine locker for each home; climate-controlled, fully customizable storage room for each home; landscaped rooftop lounge with summer kitchen; children's art studio; auxiliary laundry room with large washers and vented dryers; and bicycle storage. ( Rent net effective after 1 Month free on a 13 month lease)