All apartments in New York
Find more places like 514 West 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
514 West 24th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

514 West 24th Street

514 West 24th Street · (646) 832-3543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

514 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-W · Avail. now

$27,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
yoga
Welcome to the first ever available rental at The Fitzroy.

Enter this spacious 2,338 square feet home through your private elevator landing, leading to a sun-soaked living room with soaring 11' ceilings, chevron hardwood oak floors, fine custom millwork, and oversized wood casement dual pane windows. A spacious dining room sits adjacent to the Smallbone of Devizes kitchen designed by Roman and Williams, featuring a copper backsplash, Waterworks R. W. Atlas fixtures, and Fiore de Pesco marble countertops. Carefully selected state-of-the-art appliances include a black enameled Lacanche-range, fully integrated Miele steam oven, warming drawer, and dishwasher, as well as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and undercounter wine refrigerator.

The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and an en-suite master bath with copper soaking tub, steam shower, Waterworks R. W. Atlas copper fixtures including handheld shower with thermostatic controls, and full slab marble floors and walls. Secondary baths also feature R. W. Atlas fixtures and marble walls and floors.

Each home is prewired with a customizable Savant home automation system and includes hydronic radiant-heated flooring throughout, multi-zoned central air conditioning system, Miele washer and dryer, and custom light fixtures by Roman and Williams.

Designed inside and out by Roman and Williams, The Fitzroy features a signature custom green terracotta facade and large copper-framed windows. Building services and amenities include: 24-hour attended lobby; La Palestra-designed fitness center with dynamic movement studio, cardio studio, and yoga and Pilates room; wine cellar with secure wine locker for each home; climate-controlled, fully customizable storage room for each home; landscaped rooftop lounge with summer kitchen; children's art studio; auxiliary laundry room with large washers and vented dryers; and bicycle storage. ( Rent net effective after 1 Month free on a 13 month lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 West 24th Street have any available units?
514 West 24th Street has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 West 24th Street have?
Some of 514 West 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 514 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 514 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 West 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 514 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 514 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 514 West 24th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity