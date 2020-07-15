All apartments in New York
504 West 110th Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

504 West 110th Street

504 Cathedral Parkway · (646) 265-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 Cathedral Parkway, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-F · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
This bright and spacious apartment in a full-service, pre-war building is the perfect place to call home. Quiet and flooded with sunlight throughout the day, this private oasis has South, East and West exposures and spectacular open city views. The chef's kitchen has features stylish glass cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The Amherst Cortlandt Condominium has a full time doorman, a live-in super, laundry facilities, and a bicycle room.

Columbia University is six blocks away, along with Barnard College and the Manhattan School of Music. Riverside Park, Central Park, Morningside Park and St. John the Divine are nearby and offer great settings for outdoor enjoyment. The neighborhood also has the West Side Market, H-Mart, a farmer's market, and a fantastic selection of international restaurants. The 1 train stops at the corner of Broadway and West 110th Street, and the crosstown bus will get you to the East Side quickly.,Invite friends over for dinner and a movie in this spacious, full-service, prewar condo. Quiet and flooded with sunlight throughout the day, this private oasis has South, East and West exposures and spectacular open city views. The chef's kitchen has features stylish glass cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. The Amherst Cortlandt Condominium has a full time doorman, a live-in super, laundry facilities, and a bicycle room.

Columbia University is six blocks away, along with Barnard College and the Manhattan School of Music. Riverside Park, Central Park, Morningside Park and St. John the Divine are nearby and offer great settings for outdoor enjoyment. The neighborhood also has the West Side Market, a farmer's market, and a fantastic selection of international restaurants. The 1 train stops at the corner of Broadway and West 110th Street, and the crosstown bus will get you to the East Side quickly.

Available July 1, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 West 110th Street have any available units?
504 West 110th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 West 110th Street have?
Some of 504 West 110th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 West 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 West 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 504 West 110th Street offer parking?
No, 504 West 110th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 West 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 504 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 West 110th Street has units with dishwashers.
