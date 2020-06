Amenities

Prime location! Heavy Foot Traffic. Next to Busy Intersection. 24/7 access. Glass door and Huge front Window.Private bathroom for each storefront.Contiguous to Storefront South, which is contiguous to the lower level. Most affordable space in Downtown for $45/sqft/year for storefront and $29/sqft/year for the basement. If multiple spaces are rented together there can be a discount.Each side has an additional window and a door in the back that can be used for cross ventilation.All uses consideredWell maintained building by responsive management.Flexible terms.Inquire for more info.Check out the Brochure: https://realogy-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/ikulichkin_corcoran_com/ETtfFURLDONHv9_xNW7gSZ8BwJbGcxMLKFJDMqwHsfPWVg?e=A7kdCJView 3D floorplan: https://cloud.magic-plan.com/plan/eca18cc2-373f-4428-ab77-6248e372547d#/3D/5e7120c3.0e16f7ff