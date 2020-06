Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

DUPLEX TWO BED ,WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM,LARGE KITCHEN ,AND A BREAKFAST ROOM,TWO AND ONE HALF BATHROOMS,WITH A WASHER DRYER IN THE HALF BATH.THE APARTMENT IS IN A 30 FOOT WIDE FEDERAL TOWNHOUSE,FEET AWAY FROM FIFTH AVENUE,AND CENTRAL PARK.*PROMINENT LOCATION-FIFTH & CENTRAL PARK. *LARGE APARTMENT ,ONE AND ONE HALF FLOOR IN A30 FOOT WIDE ELEVATOR TOWNHOUSE.*NON AGGRESSIVE BREEDS ..WELCOME!!!CALL TO VIEW !!! QLI50697