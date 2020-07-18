All apartments in New York
493 Ninth Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

493 Ninth Avenue

493 9th Avenue · (718) 669-0316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

493 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,170

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE! 1 MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE! NO APPLICATION FEE!!

you Can get this Deal if you start a lease by July 15

Craving to live near the hubbub of Hudson Yards but no desire to sell a kidney to afford it? Spending most of your days (and nights) traipsing around town and mostly coming home for a cozy bed to sleep in?

Recently updated, budget-friendly apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, a living space that can be turned into another bedroom, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundant amount of cabinet space.

But, let's be clear: it's a COZY apartment in real-estate speak!! :)

Close to pretty much every transportation imaginable (Port Authority, Penn Station).

* The monthly rent of $2,170.00 is the net-effective rent including the one month free. Actual rent is $2,300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

