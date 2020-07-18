493 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE! 1 MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE! NO APPLICATION FEE!!



you Can get this Deal if you start a lease by July 15



Craving to live near the hubbub of Hudson Yards but no desire to sell a kidney to afford it? Spending most of your days (and nights) traipsing around town and mostly coming home for a cozy bed to sleep in?



Recently updated, budget-friendly apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, a living space that can be turned into another bedroom, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundant amount of cabinet space.



But, let's be clear: it's a COZY apartment in real-estate speak!! :)



Close to pretty much every transportation imaginable (Port Authority, Penn Station).



* The monthly rent of $2,170.00 is the net-effective rent including the one month free. Actual rent is $2,300