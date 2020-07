Amenities

Stunning tree room renovated apartment in midtown - Property Id: 297814



The apartment counts with 3 large rooms and a 4th private room that could be use as an office. high ceilings with a bright skylight on top of the living room area. This unit is newly renovated with brand new appliances. A/C units in all of the rooms and 2 brick exposed fireplaces. Washing and drying machine in the apartment and large amount of closets.

