All apartments in New York
Find more places like 48 East 132nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
48 East 132nd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

48 East 132nd Street

48 E 132nd St · (212) 941-2519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

48 E 132nd St, New York, NY 10037
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
Craving serene outdoor space and a lounge to work from home? Look no further to Residence 2E at The Style, Harlem's ultra-modern boutique condominium located at 48 East 132nd Street.Thoughtfully designed for the highest quality in comfort and contemporary living, your new home is a bright and spacious alcove studio which includes:- Airy, open concept living space- Triple-mint luxury renovations- 5 wide oak floors and 9 coffered ceilings- Oversized, recessed windows let in plentiful natural light.- Three (3) full closets!- In-unit vented Bosch Washer/Dryer- Sleek, white kitchen outfitted with stainless steel microwave and range.- White Caesarstone countertop along with full-size refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher that blend seamlessly into white cabinetry.- Includes under-lit cabinetry and modern track lighting.Amenities at The Style:- Virtual Doorman: allows for packages to be dropped off when you are not at home.- Landscaped garden: enjoy tranquility and respite from the city. It comes equipped with gas barbecue grill.- Resident Lounge available to work from home, entertain guests, and host events.- 24 Hour On-site Gym-Fitness Center and Yoga Zone. No Fee- Bike Storage and Individual Storage- Pet Spa. Yes, the building is pet friendly!Location:- Few short blocks to the local and express 4,5, 6, 2, and 3 subway lines.- Same block as Madison Avenue/E 132nd M1 bus route stop.- Enjoy Harlem's many famed dining and shopping spots including Red Roosters, Sylvias, Corner Social Pub, and the new Whole Foods at 125th Street- One subway stop from Costco Shopping Center- Short distance to Harlem Hospital and City College.Contact me for a virtual tour to experience the home yourself. **Photographs are of a sister unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 East 132nd Street have any available units?
48 East 132nd Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 East 132nd Street have?
Some of 48 East 132nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 East 132nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 East 132nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 East 132nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 East 132nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 48 East 132nd Street offer parking?
No, 48 East 132nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 48 East 132nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 East 132nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 East 132nd Street have a pool?
No, 48 East 132nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 East 132nd Street have accessible units?
No, 48 East 132nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 East 132nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 East 132nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 48 East 132nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity