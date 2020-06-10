Amenities

Craving serene outdoor space and a lounge to work from home? Look no further to Residence 2E at The Style, Harlem's ultra-modern boutique condominium located at 48 East 132nd Street.Thoughtfully designed for the highest quality in comfort and contemporary living, your new home is a bright and spacious alcove studio which includes:- Airy, open concept living space- Triple-mint luxury renovations- 5 wide oak floors and 9 coffered ceilings- Oversized, recessed windows let in plentiful natural light.- Three (3) full closets!- In-unit vented Bosch Washer/Dryer- Sleek, white kitchen outfitted with stainless steel microwave and range.- White Caesarstone countertop along with full-size refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher that blend seamlessly into white cabinetry.- Includes under-lit cabinetry and modern track lighting.Amenities at The Style:- Virtual Doorman: allows for packages to be dropped off when you are not at home.- Landscaped garden: enjoy tranquility and respite from the city. It comes equipped with gas barbecue grill.- Resident Lounge available to work from home, entertain guests, and host events.- 24 Hour On-site Gym-Fitness Center and Yoga Zone. No Fee- Bike Storage and Individual Storage- Pet Spa. Yes, the building is pet friendly!Location:- Few short blocks to the local and express 4,5, 6, 2, and 3 subway lines.- Same block as Madison Avenue/E 132nd M1 bus route stop.- Enjoy Harlem's many famed dining and shopping spots including Red Roosters, Sylvias, Corner Social Pub, and the new Whole Foods at 125th Street- One subway stop from Costco Shopping Center- Short distance to Harlem Hospital and City College.Contact me for a virtual tour to experience the home yourself. **Photographs are of a sister unit