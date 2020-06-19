All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

453 FDR Drive

453 Fdr Drive · (212) 381-6510
Location

453 Fdr Drive, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C1303 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
lobby
AUGUST 1 OCCUPANCY AND NO BROKER FEE! Prime location (corner unit, South & East exposures, lots of sunlight year-round and wonderful breeze in the summer) with open floor plan and abundant storage and closet space. Striking East River and park views from every room as well as open downtown skyline views from the huge picture window with window seat in living room. Fully renovated windowed pass through kitchen with an abundance of Thomasville wood cabinetry, undermount lighting, granite countertops, glass Waterworks tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Newly renovated bath includes all new lighting and fixtures as well as a Toto pedestal sink. Numerous closets for excellent storage including two redone California Closets and bedroom walk-in closet. Parquet wood floors, crown molding, and Roman window shades throughout. The private balcony (with newly installed lighting and outlets) serves up breathtaking views of river sunsets, Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines. In building fitness center, laundry, 24 hour attended lobby/security and a private gated park. East River bike path nearby and two Citibike stations within a block of the building. Nearby Essex Crossing development with Trader Joes, Target, Essex Market, Market Line and more...!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 FDR Drive have any available units?
453 FDR Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 FDR Drive have?
Some of 453 FDR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 FDR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
453 FDR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 FDR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 453 FDR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 453 FDR Drive offer parking?
No, 453 FDR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 453 FDR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 FDR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 FDR Drive have a pool?
No, 453 FDR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 453 FDR Drive have accessible units?
No, 453 FDR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 453 FDR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 FDR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
