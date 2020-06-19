453 FDR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym lobby

AUGUST 1 OCCUPANCY AND NO BROKER FEE! Prime location (corner unit, South & East exposures, lots of sunlight year-round and wonderful breeze in the summer) with open floor plan and abundant storage and closet space. Striking East River and park views from every room as well as open downtown skyline views from the huge picture window with window seat in living room. Fully renovated windowed pass through kitchen with an abundance of Thomasville wood cabinetry, undermount lighting, granite countertops, glass Waterworks tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Newly renovated bath includes all new lighting and fixtures as well as a Toto pedestal sink. Numerous closets for excellent storage including two redone California Closets and bedroom walk-in closet. Parquet wood floors, crown molding, and Roman window shades throughout. The private balcony (with newly installed lighting and outlets) serves up breathtaking views of river sunsets, Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines. In building fitness center, laundry, 24 hour attended lobby/security and a private gated park. East River bike path nearby and two Citibike stations within a block of the building. Nearby Essex Crossing development with Trader Joes, Target, Essex Market, Market Line and more...!