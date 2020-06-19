All apartments in New York
444 West 52nd St

444 West 52nd Street · (646) 389-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
NO FEE!

This is a beautiful, newly renovated penthouse 2 bedroom apartment with a spiral staircase to a private roof deck. It has a lovely granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a wine cooler and dishwasher, and 2 marble bathrooms. It even has it's own washer & dryer unit! Available for June 1 move-in. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants including Blue Ribbon and Baked by Melissa. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains. Gross rent for this unit is $4,395. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 West 52nd St have any available units?
444 West 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 West 52nd St have?
Some of 444 West 52nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 West 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
444 West 52nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 West 52nd St pet-friendly?
No, 444 West 52nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 444 West 52nd St offer parking?
No, 444 West 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 444 West 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 West 52nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 West 52nd St have a pool?
No, 444 West 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 444 West 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 444 West 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 444 West 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 West 52nd St has units with dishwashers.
