444 West 52nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

NO FEE!



This is a beautiful, newly renovated penthouse 2 bedroom apartment with a spiral staircase to a private roof deck. It has a lovely granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a wine cooler and dishwasher, and 2 marble bathrooms. It even has it's own washer & dryer unit! Available for June 1 move-in. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants including Blue Ribbon and Baked by Melissa. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains. Gross rent for this unit is $4,395. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.