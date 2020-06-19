444 Central Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets doorman

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Classic 6 on Central Park West. 1,500 square foot corner 6 room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home. The apartment features 2 king-sized bedrooms, each with renovated, ensuite bathrooms and 2 custom-fitted walk-in closets. The dining room is directly off the kitchen and separated from the living room and the third bedroom with glassed French doors. The windowed kitchen has a vented washer/dryer. The spacious living room faces due west and features a decorative fireplace. In total, there are 7 closets of which 4 are custom-fitted walk-ins.



A common roof deck is slated for completion in summer 2020 with amazing Central Park and Midtown views. An elegant Art Deco pre-war coop with excellent financials, the building features a 24-hour doorman, resident manager, bike room, storage room, and laundry room. Two subway lines (C, B) are one short block away. The neighborhood contains many new restaurants and shops, including Whole Foods Market. Available July 1st. Two-year term maximum. Board approval required. Pets considered.