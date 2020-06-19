All apartments in New York
Find more places like 444 Central Park West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
444 Central Park West
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

444 Central Park West

444 Central Park West · (347) 385-2699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

444 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-H · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Classic 6 on Central Park West. 1,500 square foot corner 6 room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home. The apartment features 2 king-sized bedrooms, each with renovated, ensuite bathrooms and 2 custom-fitted walk-in closets. The dining room is directly off the kitchen and separated from the living room and the third bedroom with glassed French doors. The windowed kitchen has a vented washer/dryer. The spacious living room faces due west and features a decorative fireplace. In total, there are 7 closets of which 4 are custom-fitted walk-ins.

A common roof deck is slated for completion in summer 2020 with amazing Central Park and Midtown views. An elegant Art Deco pre-war coop with excellent financials, the building features a 24-hour doorman, resident manager, bike room, storage room, and laundry room. Two subway lines (C, B) are one short block away. The neighborhood contains many new restaurants and shops, including Whole Foods Market. Available July 1st. Two-year term maximum. Board approval required. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Central Park West have any available units?
444 Central Park West has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Central Park West have?
Some of 444 Central Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
444 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Central Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Central Park West is pet friendly.
Does 444 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 444 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 444 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Central Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 444 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 444 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 444 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 444 Central Park West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity