44 East 65th Street

44 East 65th Street · (646) 490-9566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

RARE OPPORTUNITY: Prewar, pristine, live/work allowed.

No expense was spared on the renovation of this beautifully appointed ground floor space! The current configuration is flexible to accommodate either use. A generous living room with high ceilings and crown moldings lends itself to wonderful space for receiving clients or friends. The herringbone floors are beautifully restored with new high end fixtures and excellent storage. The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and Miele washer/dryer. Both windowed bathrooms are equally chic with marble basket weave floors and top of the line hardware.

Originally property of Saint Patrick's Cathedral, 44 East 65th Street is a 20 foot wide landmarked brick townhouse with dramatic columns located on a prime block steps from Daniel. Showcasing an architecturally stunning facade and gracious staircase, this intimate coop is beautifully maintained and comprised of just 8 units. Located on a tree-lined street, the building is only a block and a half from Central Park. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 East 65th Street have any available units?
44 East 65th Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 44 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 East 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 44 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 44 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 44 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 East 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 44 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 44 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 East 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 East 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
