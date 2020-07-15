Amenities

RARE OPPORTUNITY: Prewar, pristine, live/work allowed.



No expense was spared on the renovation of this beautifully appointed ground floor space! The current configuration is flexible to accommodate either use. A generous living room with high ceilings and crown moldings lends itself to wonderful space for receiving clients or friends. The herringbone floors are beautifully restored with new high end fixtures and excellent storage. The modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and Miele washer/dryer. Both windowed bathrooms are equally chic with marble basket weave floors and top of the line hardware.



Originally property of Saint Patrick's Cathedral, 44 East 65th Street is a 20 foot wide landmarked brick townhouse with dramatic columns located on a prime block steps from Daniel. Showcasing an architecturally stunning facade and gracious staircase, this intimate coop is beautifully maintained and comprised of just 8 units. Located on a tree-lined street, the building is only a block and a half from Central Park. No pets allowed.