433 West 34th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated doorman internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman internet access

Wonderful straightline Studio in the Prewar Jewel of the Hudson Yards area this sunny, fully renovated Studio has hardwood floors, high beamed ceilings, large South facing windows with city view, newly renovated kitchen and bath, fulls sized stove/oven and fridge. Heat, gas and water is included you just pay electric, cable/internet. The building offers 24 hour doorman, large central laundry, laundry and dry clean drop-off service and located near the A,C, E, No. 7 and LIRR, the soon to open Whole Foods, the High Line, Shops of Hudson Yards, parks, restaurants and so much more.