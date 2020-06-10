All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

433 West 34th Street

433 West 34th Street · (917) 586-6434
Location

433 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
internet access
Wonderful straightline Studio in the Prewar Jewel of the Hudson Yards area this sunny, fully renovated Studio has hardwood floors, high beamed ceilings, large South facing windows with city view, newly renovated kitchen and bath, fulls sized stove/oven and fridge. Heat, gas and water is included you just pay electric, cable/internet. The building offers 24 hour doorman, large central laundry, laundry and dry clean drop-off service and located near the A,C, E, No. 7 and LIRR, the soon to open Whole Foods, the High Line, Shops of Hudson Yards, parks, restaurants and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 West 34th Street have any available units?
433 West 34th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 West 34th Street have?
Some of 433 West 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 West 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 West 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 West 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 West 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 433 West 34th Street offer parking?
No, 433 West 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 West 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 West 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 West 34th Street have a pool?
No, 433 West 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 West 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 433 West 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 West 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 West 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
