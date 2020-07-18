43 Clarkson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spectacular West Village loft brilliantly blends classic architectural details with modern luxury across 2,300 square feet which includes 2 parlors, 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. While offering impeccable details on a grand scale, the thoughtful restoration preserved exposed brick walls envelop you with their historic warmth. You will find top-of-the-line appliances throughout the kitchen, including a Sub Zero refrigerator and Viking range and microwave. The parlor space, adjacent to the kitchen is almost 300 square feet, inspiring seated formal dinners for 16 people or dining working and lounging all in one great room - the choice is yours. The separate living room includes multiple built-in pieces to accommodate all of your media and literary needs as well as an architectural column that echos the grandeur of this home. The corner primary bedroom boasts 6 breath-taking windows that bask the space with southern and western light and open views, plus 2 closets. The spacious second bedroom has exposed brick walls, an ensuite bathroom, and two closets. Enjoy every modern convenience including a walk-in laundry room with Miele washer and dryer. The space boasts wide plank quarter-sawn oak floors, 2-zone HVAC, and filtered water.



Available September 1, 2020.