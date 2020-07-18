All apartments in New York
Find more places like 43 Clarkson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
43 Clarkson Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

43 Clarkson Street

43 Clarkson Street · (914) 837-9339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

43 Clarkson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$12,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spectacular West Village loft brilliantly blends classic architectural details with modern luxury across 2,300 square feet which includes 2 parlors, 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. While offering impeccable details on a grand scale, the thoughtful restoration preserved exposed brick walls envelop you with their historic warmth. You will find top-of-the-line appliances throughout the kitchen, including a Sub Zero refrigerator and Viking range and microwave. The parlor space, adjacent to the kitchen is almost 300 square feet, inspiring seated formal dinners for 16 people or dining working and lounging all in one great room - the choice is yours. The separate living room includes multiple built-in pieces to accommodate all of your media and literary needs as well as an architectural column that echos the grandeur of this home. The corner primary bedroom boasts 6 breath-taking windows that bask the space with southern and western light and open views, plus 2 closets. The spacious second bedroom has exposed brick walls, an ensuite bathroom, and two closets. Enjoy every modern convenience including a walk-in laundry room with Miele washer and dryer. The space boasts wide plank quarter-sawn oak floors, 2-zone HVAC, and filtered water.

Available September 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Clarkson Street have any available units?
43 Clarkson Street has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Clarkson Street have?
Some of 43 Clarkson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Clarkson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 Clarkson Street offer parking?
No, 43 Clarkson Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Clarkson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 43 Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Clarkson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 43 Clarkson Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity