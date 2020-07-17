427 East 117th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

** No Broker Fee **All the luxuries of a modern NYC lifestyle await in this stellar gut renovated boutique building.This floor thru second floor residence features brand new renovations throughout with top of line finishes and fixtures. Along with the state of the art finishes and stainless steel appliances, each apartment includes its own tenant controlled Central A/C system, and an electric fireplace which provides both additional warmth and ambiance. Each apartment has its own designated W/D unit and private storage locker, located in the nicely finished basement of the building.East Harlem is quickly becoming the go to destination for getting great value, and modern amenities; while remaining in Manhattan. The vibrant community is highlighted by many staples such as the original Patsy's Pizzeria (since 1933) around the corner, and more recently the East River Shopping Plaza (Costco, Best Buy, Target and more). Easy access to transportation (buses and trains) and within close proximity to the Silberman School (Hunter College of Social Work) and Mount Sinai Hospital. This residence is a home run for any renter. Schedule an appointment today.** No Broker Fee **