427 East 117th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

427 East 117th Street

427 East 117th Street · (917) 751-1176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 East 117th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
** No Broker Fee **All the luxuries of a modern NYC lifestyle await in this stellar gut renovated boutique building.This floor thru second floor residence features brand new renovations throughout with top of line finishes and fixtures. Along with the state of the art finishes and stainless steel appliances, each apartment includes its own tenant controlled Central A/C system, and an electric fireplace which provides both additional warmth and ambiance. Each apartment has its own designated W/D unit and private storage locker, located in the nicely finished basement of the building.East Harlem is quickly becoming the go to destination for getting great value, and modern amenities; while remaining in Manhattan. The vibrant community is highlighted by many staples such as the original Patsy's Pizzeria (since 1933) around the corner, and more recently the East River Shopping Plaza (Costco, Best Buy, Target and more). Easy access to transportation (buses and trains) and within close proximity to the Silberman School (Hunter College of Social Work) and Mount Sinai Hospital. This residence is a home run for any renter. Schedule an appointment today.** No Broker Fee **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 East 117th Street have any available units?
427 East 117th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 East 117th Street have?
Some of 427 East 117th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 East 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 East 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 East 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 427 East 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 427 East 117th Street offer parking?
No, 427 East 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 427 East 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 East 117th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 East 117th Street have a pool?
No, 427 East 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 East 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 427 East 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 East 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 East 117th Street has units with dishwashers.
