Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

416 West 47th Street

416 West 47th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

416 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Broker FeeImpressively large 3 room studio in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. Located in a walk up building three flights up. Large, eat-in kitchen, bath with tub, plenty of room for furniture. It's also a Pet Friendly building so tails and paws are welcome . Must See! Call or email now for an appointment to see this beauty! Virtual video tour available.Located between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue on West 47th St, you're centrally located for the A,C,E, 1,2,3,N,R,Q,7 &S trains and a short commute to Penn Station or Port Authority.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 West 47th Street have any available units?
416 West 47th Street has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 416 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 416 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 416 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 416 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 416 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 416 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 West 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 West 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
