416 West 47th Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Broker FeeImpressively large 3 room studio in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. Located in a walk up building three flights up. Large, eat-in kitchen, bath with tub, plenty of room for furniture. It's also a Pet Friendly building so tails and paws are welcome . Must See! Call or email now for an appointment to see this beauty! Virtual video tour available.Located between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue on West 47th St, you're centrally located for the A,C,E, 1,2,3,N,R,Q,7 &S trains and a short commute to Penn Station or Port Authority.