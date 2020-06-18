All apartments in New York
41 CHAMBERS ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

41 CHAMBERS ST.

41 Chambers Street · (917) 436-9219
Location

41 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
Location, Location, Location!!! If the perfect combination of modern luxury and prime location is what you seek, come experience the ultimate Manhattan lifestyle in this unique Grand flex 4 bedroom that FEATURES: Endless Circulating Purified Air, High ceilings, Bamboo wood floors, State-of-the-art open kitchen, Natural-Stone Countertops,including stainless steel appliances, dish washer, Large Closets in every room, microwave, sound proof windows, uv lights, marble on suite bathrooms in each room, Rain drop shower heads.Extra-large windows to enhance the incomparable views.Located in a Eco friendly luxury high rise in Tribica . The featured AMENITIES include: 24-hour Concierge, Bicycle Storage, , Fitness Center, Garage, Landscaped Rooftop , Pet Friendly, Storage, Washer and dryer, Valet, dry cleaning, in house cleaning, Wi-Fi . UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT EXCEPT ELECTRIC .WANT A PRIVATE SHOWING OF ANY UNIT DOWNTOWN, Best way to reach me is by email at i@NYRentOwnSell.com Or you can text me at (929) 266-2803. Call me at anytime or text.I am showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 CHAMBERS ST. have any available units?
41 CHAMBERS ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 CHAMBERS ST. have?
Some of 41 CHAMBERS ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 CHAMBERS ST. currently offering any rent specials?
41 CHAMBERS ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 CHAMBERS ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 CHAMBERS ST. is pet friendly.
Does 41 CHAMBERS ST. offer parking?
Yes, 41 CHAMBERS ST. does offer parking.
Does 41 CHAMBERS ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 CHAMBERS ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 CHAMBERS ST. have a pool?
No, 41 CHAMBERS ST. does not have a pool.
Does 41 CHAMBERS ST. have accessible units?
No, 41 CHAMBERS ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 CHAMBERS ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 CHAMBERS ST. has units with dishwashers.
