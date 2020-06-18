41 CHAMBERS ST.

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! If the perfect combination of modern luxury and prime location is what you seek, come experience the ultimate Manhattan lifestyle in this unique Grand flex 4 bedroom that FEATURES: Endless Circulating Purified Air, High ceilings, Bamboo wood floors, State-of-the-art open kitchen, Natural-Stone Countertops,including stainless steel appliances, dish washer, Large Closets in every room, microwave, sound proof windows, uv lights, marble on suite bathrooms in each room, Rain drop shower heads.Extra-large windows to enhance the incomparable views.Located in a Eco friendly luxury high rise in Tribica . The featured AMENITIES include: 24-hour Concierge, Bicycle Storage, , Fitness Center, Garage, Landscaped Rooftop , Pet Friendly, Storage, Washer and dryer, Valet, dry cleaning, in house cleaning, Wi-Fi . UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT EXCEPT ELECTRIC .WANT A PRIVATE SHOWING OF ANY UNIT DOWNTOWN, Best way to reach me is by email at i@NYRentOwnSell.com Or you can text me at (929) 266-2803. Call me at anytime or text.I am showing today!