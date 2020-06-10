All apartments in New York
401 Second Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

401 Second Avenue

401 2nd Avenue · (212) 508-7192
Location

401 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Situated in a high rise 24-hour Doorman the building, this home is a newly renovated studio apartment with spectacular views. It has huge closets, 3 closets total and is flooded with natural light. The home also has a separate kitchen with ample cupboards and cabinets, granite counter tops, and full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The buildings amenities include package service, a gym, free bike storage, a laundry, a sun deck, and a garage. It addition it has easy access to trains, shops, and restaurants. To view give me a call at any time or send me an email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Second Avenue have any available units?
401 Second Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Second Avenue have?
Some of 401 Second Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 Second Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 Second Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
