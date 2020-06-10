401 Second Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Situated in a high rise 24-hour Doorman the building, this home is a newly renovated studio apartment with spectacular views. It has huge closets, 3 closets total and is flooded with natural light. The home also has a separate kitchen with ample cupboards and cabinets, granite counter tops, and full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The buildings amenities include package service, a gym, free bike storage, a laundry, a sun deck, and a garage. It addition it has easy access to trains, shops, and restaurants. To view give me a call at any time or send me an email.