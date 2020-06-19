400 East 67 Street

Amenities

Residence 4C at The Laurel condominium is a massive and modern two+ bedroom with three full baths and high end finishes throughout. Huge corner living room is 31 ft long and has floor to ceiling windows offering scenic view of St. Catherine's Park. This bright and spacious apartment features high ceilings, oak wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, four pipe fan coil system offering year round climate control, and Bosch washer/dryer. State of the art kitchen is equipped with Poggenpohl cabinets, a range hood with vented duct system, Gaggenau appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and wine cooler. Bathrooms offer large soaking tub and separate stall shower, custom-designed marble double trough sink, floor-to-ceiling white slab Marble walls, and radiant heated Marble floors.

The Laurel Condominiums amenities include full time concierge, 24 hour doorman, as well as the Trophy and Laurel Clubs. The Trophy Club includes 50 foot lap pool, modern weight and cardio rooms, and sauna and steam room. The Laurel Club features movie theater room, an elegant dining room/conference room, a children's playroom, a craft center and a game room with foosball and a pool table. The Laurel has access to on-site parking.