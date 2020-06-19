All apartments in New York
Find more places like 400 East 67 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
400 East 67 Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:42 AM

400 East 67 Street

400 East 67th Street · (212) 991-8072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 East 67th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
doorman
game room
parking
pool
pool table
media room
sauna
Residence 4C at The Laurel condominium is a massive and modern two+ bedroom with three full baths and high end finishes throughout. Huge corner living room is 31 ft long and has floor to ceiling windows offering scenic view of St. Catherine's Park. This bright and spacious apartment features high ceilings, oak wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, four pipe fan coil system offering year round climate control, and Bosch washer/dryer. State of the art kitchen is equipped with Poggenpohl cabinets, a range hood with vented duct system, Gaggenau appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and wine cooler. Bathrooms offer large soaking tub and separate stall shower, custom-designed marble double trough sink, floor-to-ceiling white slab Marble walls, and radiant heated Marble floors.
The Laurel Condominiums amenities include full time concierge, 24 hour doorman, as well as the Trophy and Laurel Clubs. The Trophy Club includes 50 foot lap pool, modern weight and cardio rooms, and sauna and steam room. The Laurel Club features movie theater room, an elegant dining room/conference room, a children's playroom, a craft center and a game room with foosball and a pool table. The Laurel has access to on-site parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East 67 Street have any available units?
400 East 67 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East 67 Street have?
Some of 400 East 67 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East 67 Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East 67 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East 67 Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 East 67 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 East 67 Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East 67 Street does offer parking.
Does 400 East 67 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 East 67 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East 67 Street have a pool?
Yes, 400 East 67 Street has a pool.
Does 400 East 67 Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East 67 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East 67 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 East 67 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 East 67 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity