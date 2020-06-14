All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
4 West 101st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

4 West 101st Street

4 West 101st Street · (646) 319-6504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 West 101st Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
lobby
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Virtual tour available.
An amazing opportunity to live on a Central Park block!

This sunny and bright one-bedroom home has a spacious layout, cozy atmosphere, and is located on a prime Central Park location. There are high ceilings and an open living room that is large enough for entertaining or a corner office. The updated kitchen is outfitted with a full-size enclosed refrigerator and a new stove. The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and armoire.

Friendly, well-maintained elevator co-op building, with a renovated lobby and hallways, live-in super, a large laundry room, bike room and storage, double-entry doors, and video surveillance cameras and security system.

Enjoy this prime location, moments away from Central Park, Whole Foods Market, T.J. Maxx, Sephora, the B/C trains, as well as the M10 /M96 buses.

Available for May 1st move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 West 101st Street have any available units?
4 West 101st Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 West 101st Street have?
Some of 4 West 101st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 West 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 West 101st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 West 101st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 West 101st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4 West 101st Street offer parking?
No, 4 West 101st Street does not offer parking.
Does 4 West 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 West 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 West 101st Street have a pool?
No, 4 West 101st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 West 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 4 West 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 West 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 West 101st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
