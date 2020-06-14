4 West 101st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated elevator doorman bike storage lobby

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Virtual tour available.

An amazing opportunity to live on a Central Park block!



This sunny and bright one-bedroom home has a spacious layout, cozy atmosphere, and is located on a prime Central Park location. There are high ceilings and an open living room that is large enough for entertaining or a corner office. The updated kitchen is outfitted with a full-size enclosed refrigerator and a new stove. The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and armoire.



Friendly, well-maintained elevator co-op building, with a renovated lobby and hallways, live-in super, a large laundry room, bike room and storage, double-entry doors, and video surveillance cameras and security system.



Enjoy this prime location, moments away from Central Park, Whole Foods Market, T.J. Maxx, Sephora, the B/C trains, as well as the M10 /M96 buses.



Available for May 1st move in.