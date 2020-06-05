4 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated elevator doorman

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED STUDIO IN DOORMAN BUILDING ACROSS FROM PARK!Available starting 3/15 or 4/1 no sooner or later.Compact renovated studio for rent in Gramercy Park's famous Sage House, a luxury 24 hour doorman building, designated a historic landmark and across from the park.Recent top to bottom renovation.Very bright and sunny, high floor eleven foot high ceilingsRenovated open granite kitchen and renovated tile bathroom.A small outside area is accessible only from this apt and has a table an chairs and bike storage.Located in a luxury doorman building with a grand lobby, elevators and laundry room.1/2 block to Gramercy Park and one block to Subway.Pets allowed.NO GUARANTORS ALLOWED (must qualify on your own)NO short term 1 year lease minimum.There is a BROKERS FEE for this listingOPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER.