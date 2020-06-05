All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

4 Lexington Avenue

4 Lexington Avenue · (646) 783-9041
Location

4 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11-P · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED STUDIO IN DOORMAN BUILDING ACROSS FROM PARK!Available starting 3/15 or 4/1 no sooner or later.Compact renovated studio for rent in Gramercy Park's famous Sage House, a luxury 24 hour doorman building, designated a historic landmark and across from the park.Recent top to bottom renovation.Very bright and sunny, high floor eleven foot high ceilingsRenovated open granite kitchen and renovated tile bathroom.A small outside area is accessible only from this apt and has a table an chairs and bike storage.Located in a luxury doorman building with a grand lobby, elevators and laundry room.1/2 block to Gramercy Park and one block to Subway.Pets allowed.NO GUARANTORS ALLOWED (must qualify on your own)NO short term 1 year lease minimum.There is a BROKERS FEE for this listingOPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
4 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 4 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
