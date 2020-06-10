Amenities

Still Available! Pristine West Village 1 bed nest at 350 Bleecker Street. Enjoy a chef's kitchen featuring impeccable white and grey marble counters and Ann Sachs backsplash, a Bertazzoni oven, a Bosch dishwasher, and a Beko refrigerator. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting illuminate this quiet and bright apartment that faces the garden. Sumptuous Phillip Jeffries grasscloth wall treatments along with designer window treatments wrap the well-proportioned bedroom area in luxury, large enough for a Queen. Enjoy a sparkling white marble bathroom. With quiet garden and sky views, this truly tasteful abode offers both luxury and a cozy community feeling only available at this full-service doorman coop at 350 Bleecker Street. Beautiful details offered with or without furnishings. Don't miss New York City's most iconic views from the landscaped and furnished roof terrace. Enjoy a fully equipped barbecue dining area with producing fruit trees in the courtyard. Focus on wellness in a state of the art fitness room with top of the line equipment. The live-in superintendent and attentive doormen and porters will graciously assist you through your busy day. 350 Bleecker is centrally located in the vibrant West Village, made famous by numerous films and books, host to some of New York's finest restaurants and shops, and the truly quaint blocks visited by travelers from across the globe. NOTE: the brokers live in the building and are happy to show virtually or safely by appointment. Video available!