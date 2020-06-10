All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

350 Bleecker Street

350 Bleecker Street · (646) 296-5215
Location

350 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4U · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Still Available! Pristine West Village 1 bed nest at 350 Bleecker Street. Enjoy a chef's kitchen featuring impeccable white and grey marble counters and Ann Sachs backsplash, a Bertazzoni oven, a Bosch dishwasher, and a Beko refrigerator. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting illuminate this quiet and bright apartment that faces the garden. Sumptuous Phillip Jeffries grasscloth wall treatments along with designer window treatments wrap the well-proportioned bedroom area in luxury, large enough for a Queen. Enjoy a sparkling white marble bathroom. With quiet garden and sky views, this truly tasteful abode offers both luxury and a cozy community feeling only available at this full-service doorman coop at 350 Bleecker Street. Beautiful details offered with or without furnishings. Don't miss New York City's most iconic views from the landscaped and furnished roof terrace. Enjoy a fully equipped barbecue dining area with producing fruit trees in the courtyard. Focus on wellness in a state of the art fitness room with top of the line equipment. The live-in superintendent and attentive doormen and porters will graciously assist you through your busy day. 350 Bleecker is centrally located in the vibrant West Village, made famous by numerous films and books, host to some of New York's finest restaurants and shops, and the truly quaint blocks visited by travelers from across the globe. NOTE: the brokers live in the building and are happy to show virtually or safely by appointment. Video available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Bleecker Street have any available units?
350 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 350 Bleecker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 Bleecker Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 Bleecker Street does offer parking.
Does 350 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 350 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 350 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
