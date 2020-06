Amenities

dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities

We're offering one month free for a lease starting right away, making the net effective rent on this $3050 rental only $2976. Here's a terrific, sunny two bedroom, one bathroom home located on a beautiful tree-lined block in the heart of the Upper East Side. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. The stone tiled, windowed bathroom has full tub and shower and a wide vanity with medicine cabinet. See link to virtual tour in this listing.