344 West 72nd Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

344 West 72nd Street

344 West 72nd Street · (212) 588-5649
Location

344 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$6,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
game room
bike storage
lobby
media room
yoga
The Chatsworth, a 1904 jewel of a building, has been spectacularly transformed into a stunning state of the art masterpiece. This wonderfully light filled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home on a high floor with open city view, checks all the boxes.The apartment features high ceilings, solid core paneled doors, coffered ceilings, rich, solid white oak 5" wide herringbone floors and exceptional custom millwork throughout. The gracious entry foyer leads to an expansive living area and exquisitely appointed windowed kitchen featuring top of the line appliances including a Wolf gas range, Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, speed oven as well as a U-Line wine refrigerator. Custom cabinetry in a high gloss white lacquer finish is complimented by Cambridge mesh accents, tying in beautifully with pearl grey quartzite counter top and back splash. Separate master bedroom suite has an extra-large walk in closet, windowed en suite bath with striking Carrera and Bardiglio stone throughout, along with Kallista fixtures and radiant heat floors. There is a standalone resin tub. Second bedroom has en-suite bath. Secondary baths are finished with large format porcelain tile floors and walls of Walker Zanger glazed mosaic tile surrounded by Bianco Dolomiti marble. Bosch Washer/Dryer is conveniently located, and the home has its own dedicated HVAC system.The Chatsworth is a pet friendly environment just steps away from one of the best dog runs in Riverside Park, a park which has become a spectacular summer happening for all ages. The jaw dropping newly created 17,000 square feet of amenities include: the lobby level library lounge and business center, fitness and yoga studios, kids' playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, catering kitchen and bike room. Make this stunning home yours. Call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 West 72nd Street have any available units?
344 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 344 West 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 344 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 344 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 West 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 344 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 344 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 West 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
