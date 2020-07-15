344 West 72nd Street

Amenities

The Chatsworth, a 1904 jewel of a building, has been spectacularly transformed into a stunning state of the art masterpiece. This wonderfully light filled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home on a high floor with open city view, checks all the boxes.The apartment features high ceilings, solid core paneled doors, coffered ceilings, rich, solid white oak 5" wide herringbone floors and exceptional custom millwork throughout. The gracious entry foyer leads to an expansive living area and exquisitely appointed windowed kitchen featuring top of the line appliances including a Wolf gas range, Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, speed oven as well as a U-Line wine refrigerator. Custom cabinetry in a high gloss white lacquer finish is complimented by Cambridge mesh accents, tying in beautifully with pearl grey quartzite counter top and back splash. Separate master bedroom suite has an extra-large walk in closet, windowed en suite bath with striking Carrera and Bardiglio stone throughout, along with Kallista fixtures and radiant heat floors. There is a standalone resin tub. Second bedroom has en-suite bath. Secondary baths are finished with large format porcelain tile floors and walls of Walker Zanger glazed mosaic tile surrounded by Bianco Dolomiti marble. Bosch Washer/Dryer is conveniently located, and the home has its own dedicated HVAC system.The Chatsworth is a pet friendly environment just steps away from one of the best dog runs in Riverside Park, a park which has become a spectacular summer happening for all ages. The jaw dropping newly created 17,000 square feet of amenities include: the lobby level library lounge and business center, fitness and yoga studios, kids' playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, catering kitchen and bike room. Make this stunning home yours. Call for an appointment.