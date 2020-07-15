344 West 23rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

This spacious three-bedroom/two-bathroom duplex is located in West Chelsea near transportation, the High Line, galleries and great local dining. The apartment has been recently renovated and now boasts top of the line GE stainless steel appliances in the chef's kitchen, a Bosch washer/dryer, custom window treatments, recessed lighting throughout as well as lovely hardwood floors.



At more than 1,300 square feet, this unit is spread across two levels with two separate living areas. The first floor features a gracious living/dining area with an array of possible layouts to suit your taste. The king-size master bedroom on this floor is accompanied by a large walk-in closet, renovated bathroom and large windows facing north. The staircase leads down to the lower level, which has the second bathroom, two more large rooms that can be used as bedrooms or offices, and it's own private entrance.



The apartment is located in the Cheyney building, which is a nine-story condominium with noise-eliminating windows, a rooftop deck, live-in super, and a part-time doorman. The south-facing structure offers sweeping Downtown views, plus easy access to the High Line Park, the many eateries and bars Chelsea is known for, and the C/E/1/Path train at 23rd Street.