Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

344 West 23rd Street

344 West 23rd Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
This spacious three-bedroom/two-bathroom duplex is located in West Chelsea near transportation, the High Line, galleries and great local dining. The apartment has been recently renovated and now boasts top of the line GE stainless steel appliances in the chef's kitchen, a Bosch washer/dryer, custom window treatments, recessed lighting throughout as well as lovely hardwood floors.

At more than 1,300 square feet, this unit is spread across two levels with two separate living areas. The first floor features a gracious living/dining area with an array of possible layouts to suit your taste. The king-size master bedroom on this floor is accompanied by a large walk-in closet, renovated bathroom and large windows facing north. The staircase leads down to the lower level, which has the second bathroom, two more large rooms that can be used as bedrooms or offices, and it's own private entrance.

The apartment is located in the Cheyney building, which is a nine-story condominium with noise-eliminating windows, a rooftop deck, live-in super, and a part-time doorman. The south-facing structure offers sweeping Downtown views, plus easy access to the High Line Park, the many eateries and bars Chelsea is known for, and the C/E/1/Path train at 23rd Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 West 23rd Street have any available units?
344 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 344 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 West 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 344 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 344 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 344 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 344 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
