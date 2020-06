Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

-No Fee- Massive Alcove Studio located on East 61st Street between First and Second Avenues. The apartment includes a large living room, separate kitchen with dining alcove, renovated bathroom, and gets great light. The location is superb, steps away from world-class restaurants, shopping, and transit! Pets welcome! Call, text or email for a viewing!