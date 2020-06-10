Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You can?t miss our gorgeous renovated REAL TWO-BEDROOM apartment at 34 Watts Street. Your new home is only a half block from West Broadway and around the corner from Black Tap Burgers & Shakes! A block from a new Trader Joe?s! And next door to Brooklyn Flea! So close to all transportation: 11 different trains within 6 blocks and CitiBike stations around the corner.This renovated, cool, and unique apartment has a gracious long (approximately 30 feet!) entry hall, separate windowed-kitchen with a dishwasher, pantry closet, microwave and a Tuscan-inspired backsplash and counters. Renovated shower room and separate windowed W.C., high (approximately 9 foot) ceilings, three clothes closets, high-hat lighting, six-panel colonial wood doors, extra storage, built-in bookshelves, screened windows, new radiator covers, French door with an antique transom and seven windows.Four flights up. Cats allowed, but sorry, dogs are not permitted.