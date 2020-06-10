All apartments in New York
Find more places like 34 Watts Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
34 Watts Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

34 Watts Street

34 Watts St · (212) 828-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34 Watts St, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can?t miss our gorgeous renovated REAL TWO-BEDROOM apartment at 34 Watts Street. Your new home is only a half block from West Broadway and around the corner from Black Tap Burgers & Shakes! A block from a new Trader Joe?s! And next door to Brooklyn Flea! So close to all transportation: 11 different trains within 6 blocks and CitiBike stations around the corner.This renovated, cool, and unique apartment has a gracious long (approximately 30 feet!) entry hall, separate windowed-kitchen with a dishwasher, pantry closet, microwave and a Tuscan-inspired backsplash and counters. Renovated shower room and separate windowed W.C., high (approximately 9 foot) ceilings, three clothes closets, high-hat lighting, six-panel colonial wood doors, extra storage, built-in bookshelves, screened windows, new radiator covers, French door with an antique transom and seven windows.Four flights up. Cats allowed, but sorry, dogs are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Watts Street have any available units?
34 Watts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Watts Street have?
Some of 34 Watts Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Watts Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Watts Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Watts Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Watts Street is pet friendly.
Does 34 Watts Street offer parking?
No, 34 Watts Street does not offer parking.
Does 34 Watts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Watts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Watts Street have a pool?
No, 34 Watts Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Watts Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Watts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Watts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Watts Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 34 Watts Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity