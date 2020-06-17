339 East 12th Street

Amenities

*FULLY RENOVATED!**OPEN KITCHEN & LARGE LIVING ROOM!**SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT!*NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1-bedroom apartment in NYC's best neighborhood! This BRIGHT & AIRY unit is just 1 flight up and features a NEW OPEN KITCHEN with GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, DISHWASHER, gas stove, mounted microwave, and lovely wood cabinetry; WINDOWED BATHROOM includes stall shower with NEW TILING, stylish pedestal sink, medicine cabinet and new lighting; and COOL EXPOSED BRICK, newly refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS and HIGH CEILINGS throughout. Note: photos show same unit on a different floor with same finishings and same floorplan.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the L 4 5 6 N Q R subways, NYU, Union Square. Steps to Westside Market, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and your choice of gyms. Downtowns best restaurants and entertainment just outside your door. Penny Farthing, Village East Cinemas, Bar Veloce, Hearth, Thompkins Square Park, Westville, Kanoyama, SMac, a wonderful Farmers Market and so much more just to name a few! Guarantors welcome. Don't miss your opportunity to call this wonderful apartment home! Guarantors accepted. No fee.