All apartments in New York
Find more places like 339 East 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
339 East 12th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:54 PM

339 East 12th Street

339 East 12th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

339 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*FULLY RENOVATED!**OPEN KITCHEN & LARGE LIVING ROOM!**SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR UNIT!*NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 1-bedroom apartment in NYC's best neighborhood! This BRIGHT & AIRY unit is just 1 flight up and features a NEW OPEN KITCHEN with GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, DISHWASHER, gas stove, mounted microwave, and lovely wood cabinetry; WINDOWED BATHROOM includes stall shower with NEW TILING, stylish pedestal sink, medicine cabinet and new lighting; and COOL EXPOSED BRICK, newly refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS and HIGH CEILINGS throughout. Note: photos show same unit on a different floor with same finishings and same floorplan.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the L 4 5 6 N Q R subways, NYU, Union Square. Steps to Westside Market, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and your choice of gyms. Downtowns best restaurants and entertainment just outside your door. Penny Farthing, Village East Cinemas, Bar Veloce, Hearth, Thompkins Square Park, Westville, Kanoyama, SMac, a wonderful Farmers Market and so much more just to name a few! Guarantors welcome. Don't miss your opportunity to call this wonderful apartment home! Guarantors accepted. No fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 East 12th Street have any available units?
339 East 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 East 12th Street have?
Some of 339 East 12th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
339 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 339 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 339 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 339 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 339 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 339 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 339 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 339 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 339 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 339 East 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity