Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

331 East 14th Street

331 East 14th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

331 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/zoFkT7W3MoekNOIoIrAMHw

Furnished Master Queen Room A home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

This quiant studio fits in absolutely everything needed to make a house a home: a tufted queen with his and her bedside lamps, cozy accent chairs for your friends, a dining table for 2 and a wall-mounted work station thoughtfully designed with your square footage needs in mind.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 15, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3475.00/month
June 15, 2020 - July 30, 2020: $2800.00/month

#250: Gramercy Master Queen Room A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 East 14th Street have any available units?
331 East 14th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 East 14th Street have?
Some of 331 East 14th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 331 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 331 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 331 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 331 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
