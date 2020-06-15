330 East 119th Street

Amenities

COMING SOON!

NO FEE. 4/1 Occupancy. 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available. Washer Dryer in-unit. Roof deck. Storage is included.

This chic and modern residence at Sloane has open layouts, lots of light, clean lines, earth-tone natural woods and modern quartz and stainless steel surfaces define the open kitchen. Dramatic floating zebra wood style cabinetry along with a deep soaking tub, glass shower door, minimalist fixtures and designer custom cut tile set the bathrooms apart from the ordinary. This home is also equipped with washer/dryer. Award-winning architect Karl Fischer and internationally respected interior designer Jalbert Architects artfully craft their residences with an intuitive understanding of appeal and functionality. The seven-story boutique style development features 20 chic apartments. Only three per floor keep life intimate.

Situated on a very nice tree-lined street. It features video security, elevator, and roof deck with south facing views of the midtown skyline.

The neighborhood is home to an array of emerging artists and innovative galleries. Restaurants, markets, stores, health clubs and spas are minutes away.

*Photos are from similar unit in the same building, and are virtually staged - does not come furnished.

Contact me for viewing and open house schedule.