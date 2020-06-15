All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

330 East 119th Street

330 E 119th St · (212) 913-9058
Location

330 E 119th St, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
COMING SOON!
NO FEE. 4/1 Occupancy. 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available. Washer Dryer in-unit. Roof deck. Storage is included.
This chic and modern residence at Sloane has open layouts, lots of light, clean lines, earth-tone natural woods and modern quartz and stainless steel surfaces define the open kitchen. Dramatic floating zebra wood style cabinetry along with a deep soaking tub, glass shower door, minimalist fixtures and designer custom cut tile set the bathrooms apart from the ordinary. This home is also equipped with washer/dryer. Award-winning architect Karl Fischer and internationally respected interior designer Jalbert Architects artfully craft their residences with an intuitive understanding of appeal and functionality. The seven-story boutique style development features 20 chic apartments. Only three per floor keep life intimate.
Situated on a very nice tree-lined street. It features video security, elevator, and roof deck with south facing views of the midtown skyline.
The neighborhood is home to an array of emerging artists and innovative galleries. Restaurants, markets, stores, health clubs and spas are minutes away.
*Photos are from similar unit in the same building, and are virtually staged - does not come furnished.
Contact me for viewing and open house schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 119th Street have any available units?
330 East 119th Street has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 East 119th Street have?
Some of 330 East 119th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 119th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 East 119th Street offer parking?
No, 330 East 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 East 119th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
