32 West 71st Street

Amenities
JUST LISTED! 71/CPW - This top floor south-facing PARK BLOCK 1BR home features a FULL GUT RENOVATION and is ready to go! The PET-FRIENDLY, BRIGHT & SUNNY space has a large living room, dining area, skyline views, and wood flooring throughout. Additional features include separated kitchen w stainless steel appliances, plus generous closet & storage space as well. Bonus: A clean & well-maintained building w great super & staff. Enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer.BONUS! TOP-RATED MANHATTAN LANDLORD! Google "Fine Times Top 12 Manhattan Landlords" to learn more. (see #8)IDEALLY LOCATED on West 71st Street you are a short distance from the 1/2/3/B/C Trains and cross-town transportation, as well as our wonderful local treasures: Sensuous Bean Coffee Shop, Magnolia Bakery, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Sony Lincoln Square Cinemas, Shake Shack, Columbus Avenue shopping, and of course Central Park.. just to name a few! WILL NOT LAST!!