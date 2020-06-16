32 West 71st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

JUST LISTED! 71/CPW - This top floor south-facing PARK BLOCK 1BR home features a FULL GUT RENOVATION and is ready to go! The PET-FRIENDLY, BRIGHT & SUNNY space has a large living room, dining area, skyline views, and wood flooring throughout. Additional features include separated kitchen w stainless steel appliances, plus generous closet & storage space as well. Bonus: A clean & well-maintained building w great super & staff. Enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer.BONUS! TOP-RATED MANHATTAN LANDLORD! Google "Fine Times Top 12 Manhattan Landlords" to learn more. (see #8)IDEALLY LOCATED on West 71st Street you are a short distance from the 1/2/3/B/C Trains and cross-town transportation, as well as our wonderful local treasures: Sensuous Bean Coffee Shop, Magnolia Bakery, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Sony Lincoln Square Cinemas, Shake Shack, Columbus Avenue shopping, and of course Central Park.. just to name a few! WILL NOT LAST!!