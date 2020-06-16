All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

32 West 71st Street

32 West 71st Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
JUST LISTED! 71/CPW - This top floor south-facing PARK BLOCK 1BR home features a FULL GUT RENOVATION and is ready to go! The PET-FRIENDLY, BRIGHT & SUNNY space has a large living room, dining area, skyline views, and wood flooring throughout. Additional features include separated kitchen w stainless steel appliances, plus generous closet & storage space as well. Bonus: A clean & well-maintained building w great super & staff. Enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer.BONUS! TOP-RATED MANHATTAN LANDLORD! Google "Fine Times Top 12 Manhattan Landlords" to learn more. (see #8)IDEALLY LOCATED on West 71st Street you are a short distance from the 1/2/3/B/C Trains and cross-town transportation, as well as our wonderful local treasures: Sensuous Bean Coffee Shop, Magnolia Bakery, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Sony Lincoln Square Cinemas, Shake Shack, Columbus Avenue shopping, and of course Central Park.. just to name a few! WILL NOT LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 West 71st Street have any available units?
32 West 71st Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 West 71st Street have?
Some of 32 West 71st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 West 71st Street is pet friendly.
Does 32 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 32 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 32 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 32 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
