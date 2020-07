Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated True Two bedroom with WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT located in a well kept pre-war building on a great UES block. The Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances including a full size dishwasher. There are windows in every room. Each bedroom has a good sized closet and can fit a full bed with dresser. Living room can fit a a large couch and more! Pet Friendly too!