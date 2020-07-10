All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

313 West 143rd Street

313 West 143rd Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

313 West 143rd Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Live rent-free through July! This renovated and spacious 1,500 square foot three bedroom, two full bathroom with washer/dryer Harlem condominium apartment is ideal for multiple family and work-from-home arrangements. The layout lends itself to a home office setup in both the generous master bedroom suite and in one of the adjacent bedrooms. The open design of the living room, dining room, and kitchen is prime for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening at home. The living areas are connected to the bedrooms by a hallway creating two distinct spaces. The windowed open kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel Bosch and Samsung appliances (including dishwasher), granite countertops, custom lighting and bar seating. LG washer and dryer are within the unit in a separate laundry closet. The windowed bathrooms have new cabinetry, Kohler toilets, and granite counters. The apartment features hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings and total privacy with only one minor shared wall with the adjacent unit. Generous closet space includes an entryway walk-in storage closet, four custom bedroom closets as well as four overhead storage units in the master bedroom. This apartment is the perfect combination of prewar charm and modern amenities in an elevator building. With only 3 units per floor and 5 floors in total, the renovated building provides a cozy environment in a sought-after neighborhood. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Bicycle storage space in the basement. Guarantors are welcome. Live-in super, community room. A, B, C, D subways within only 3 minutes walking distance taking you from the apartment to Columbus Circle in only 20 minutes or to Columbia University Medical Center in one short express stop. 1 and 3 trains just a few blocks further, City College within 10 minutes walking distance. Manhattanville Coffee and Break Juicery one block away, The Edge Cafe and Restaurant and Londel's 3 blocks away. New York Sports Club, Jackie Robinson and Riverbank State Parks, Harlem School of the Arts all nearby. Multiple garages with available parking space within 2 blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 West 143rd Street have any available units?
313 West 143rd Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 West 143rd Street have?
Some of 313 West 143rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 West 143rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 West 143rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 West 143rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 West 143rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 313 West 143rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 West 143rd Street offers parking.
Does 313 West 143rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 West 143rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 West 143rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 313 West 143rd Street has a pool.
Does 313 West 143rd Street have accessible units?
No, 313 West 143rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 West 143rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 West 143rd Street has units with dishwashers.
