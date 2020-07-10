313 West 143rd Street

Amenities

Live rent-free through July! This renovated and spacious 1,500 square foot three bedroom, two full bathroom with washer/dryer Harlem condominium apartment is ideal for multiple family and work-from-home arrangements. The layout lends itself to a home office setup in both the generous master bedroom suite and in one of the adjacent bedrooms. The open design of the living room, dining room, and kitchen is prime for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening at home. The living areas are connected to the bedrooms by a hallway creating two distinct spaces. The windowed open kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel Bosch and Samsung appliances (including dishwasher), granite countertops, custom lighting and bar seating. LG washer and dryer are within the unit in a separate laundry closet. The windowed bathrooms have new cabinetry, Kohler toilets, and granite counters. The apartment features hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings and total privacy with only one minor shared wall with the adjacent unit. Generous closet space includes an entryway walk-in storage closet, four custom bedroom closets as well as four overhead storage units in the master bedroom. This apartment is the perfect combination of prewar charm and modern amenities in an elevator building. With only 3 units per floor and 5 floors in total, the renovated building provides a cozy environment in a sought-after neighborhood. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Bicycle storage space in the basement. Guarantors are welcome. Live-in super, community room. A, B, C, D subways within only 3 minutes walking distance taking you from the apartment to Columbus Circle in only 20 minutes or to Columbia University Medical Center in one short express stop. 1 and 3 trains just a few blocks further, City College within 10 minutes walking distance. Manhattanville Coffee and Break Juicery one block away, The Edge Cafe and Restaurant and Londel's 3 blocks away. New York Sports Club, Jackie Robinson and Riverbank State Parks, Harlem School of the Arts all nearby. Multiple garages with available parking space within 2 blocks.