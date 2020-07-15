313 West 117th Street

Amenities

Live in Style in South Harlem! Lovely two bedroom, two bath, duplex with a balcony off the living room. This home features oak floors, over-sized windows, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, 6 burner gas range, marble baths and in unit washing machine and dryer. The bedrooms are split between levels and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Multi zone central air and heat and quality insulation will keep temperature constant with little waste. This boutique building has a virtual doorman, and is steps from Morningside Park. Also located within short distance of Harlem's Famed Restaurant row, featuring Lido, Harlem Tavern, Vinateria, and so many more. Convenient to the B/C train only 1.5 blocks away, and shopping is close by at Best Yet Market, and Whole Foods. A common roof deck provides additional outdoor space. Sorry, no pets.