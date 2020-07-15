All apartments in New York
313 West 117th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

313 West 117th Street

313 West 117th Street · (212) 555-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 West 117th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A/4A · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
Live in Style in South Harlem! Lovely two bedroom, two bath, duplex with a balcony off the living room. This home features oak floors, over-sized windows, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, 6 burner gas range, marble baths and in unit washing machine and dryer. The bedrooms are split between levels and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Multi zone central air and heat and quality insulation will keep temperature constant with little waste. This boutique building has a virtual doorman, and is steps from Morningside Park. Also located within short distance of Harlem's Famed Restaurant row, featuring Lido, Harlem Tavern, Vinateria, and so many more. Convenient to the B/C train only 1.5 blocks away, and shopping is close by at Best Yet Market, and Whole Foods. A common roof deck provides additional outdoor space. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 West 117th Street have any available units?
313 West 117th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 West 117th Street have?
Some of 313 West 117th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 West 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 West 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 West 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 West 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 313 West 117th Street offer parking?
No, 313 West 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 313 West 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 West 117th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 West 117th Street have a pool?
No, 313 West 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 West 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 313 West 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 West 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 West 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
