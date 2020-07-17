All apartments in New York
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:40 AM

310 E 84th Street

310 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This beautiful two bedroom apartment features a brand new renovation with a dishwasher, full size fridge and A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E 84th Street have any available units?
310 E 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 E 84th Street have?
Some of 310 E 84th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 E 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 E 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 E 84th Street offer parking?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 E 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E 84th Street have a pool?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 E 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
