Home
/
New York, NY
/
310 E 84th Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:40 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
310 E 84th Street
310 East 84th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
310 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This beautiful two bedroom apartment features a brand new renovation with a dishwasher, full size fridge and A/C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 E 84th Street have any available units?
310 E 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 310 E 84th Street have?
Some of 310 E 84th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 310 E 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 E 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 E 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 310 E 84th Street offer parking?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 E 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E 84th Street have a pool?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 E 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 E 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 E 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
