31-37 North Moore Street

This one-of-a-kind, mint-condition loft is located on coveted North Moore Street, in the sweetest spot of prime Tribeca. The architecturally dramatic residence with over 4,100 square feet, boasts a Great Room of impressive scale with a spectacular 16-foot heigh ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and massive arched windows that draw light throughout the apartment and provide stunning city views.



Developed under the masterful eye of Bahar Kural (www.baharkuraldevelopment.com), this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom turnkey loft was custom designed and built to maximize living possibilities through an open floor plan concept. As part of the extensive gut renovation, every inch of wall space was also skim coated to showcase art and collectibles. The result is a strikingly luxurious and contemporary space housed within the iconic walls of the Merchants House condominium.



As you enter the impressive living area, you will be instantly captivated by the full scale and openness of the loft: a 26' by 20' chef's kitchen and media lounge that leads to an even grander entertainment and dining space with double height ceilings flooded with sunlight.



The luxurious chef's kitchen features a massive 15 feet waterfall island for cooking and entertaining, and is equipped with state of the art appliances including brand-new Viking stove, Subzero fridge, Miele Dishwasher and Dornbracht fixtures. The island and countertops are Calacatta veined Chateau Marmont natural quartz, one of the hardest and most durable stones in the market. The main floor also features a generous laundry room with newly appointed full-size washer and dryer with Pietro Cardozo countertops.



A flight of steps up from the main floor leads you to the luxurious master bedroom suite, a private oasis with an abundance of closet space, a large dressing area and sumptuous bath tastefully appointed with mosaic Calacatta marble and glass tiles, a soaking tub, double vanity and rain shower. There are two additional bedrooms on this level that share a beautifully designed bathroom.



There is a fourth private bedroom suite on the lower level of the triplex with its own bath and expansive closets.



Additional features of this residence include beautiful hardwood floors, central AC, recessed and wall-mounted lighting and incredible storage throughout.



