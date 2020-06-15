All apartments in New York
31-37 North Moore Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

31-37 North Moore Street

31 N Moore St · (917) 336-1749
Location

31 N Moore St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$27,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
yoga
This one-of-a-kind, mint-condition loft is located on coveted North Moore Street, in the sweetest spot of prime Tribeca. The architecturally dramatic residence with over 4,100 square feet, boasts a Great Room of impressive scale with a spectacular 16-foot heigh ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and massive arched windows that draw light throughout the apartment and provide stunning city views.

Developed under the masterful eye of Bahar Kural (www.baharkuraldevelopment.com), this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom turnkey loft was custom designed and built to maximize living possibilities through an open floor plan concept. As part of the extensive gut renovation, every inch of wall space was also skim coated to showcase art and collectibles. The result is a strikingly luxurious and contemporary space housed within the iconic walls of the Merchants House condominium.

As you enter the impressive living area, you will be instantly captivated by the full scale and openness of the loft: a 26' by 20' chef's kitchen and media lounge that leads to an even grander entertainment and dining space with double height ceilings flooded with sunlight.

The luxurious chef's kitchen features a massive 15 feet waterfall island for cooking and entertaining, and is equipped with state of the art appliances including brand-new Viking stove, Subzero fridge, Miele Dishwasher and Dornbracht fixtures. The island and countertops are Calacatta veined Chateau Marmont natural quartz, one of the hardest and most durable stones in the market. The main floor also features a generous laundry room with newly appointed full-size washer and dryer with Pietro Cardozo countertops.

A flight of steps up from the main floor leads you to the luxurious master bedroom suite, a private oasis with an abundance of closet space, a large dressing area and sumptuous bath tastefully appointed with mosaic Calacatta marble and glass tiles, a soaking tub, double vanity and rain shower. There are two additional bedrooms on this level that share a beautifully designed bathroom.

There is a fourth private bedroom suite on the lower level of the triplex with its own bath and expansive closets.

Additional features of this residence include beautiful hardwood floors, central AC, recessed and wall-mounted lighting and incredible storage throughout.

Located in the boutique Merchants House Condominium, this stunning residence boasts a location second to none in the heart of historic Tribeca with its cobblestone streets lined with trendy boutiques and restaurants. It is only minutes from Hudson River Park and the best of downtown living. Residents at the Merchant's House enjoy Virtual Doorman, video intercom system and key-locked elevator. Garage parking is available in the building. Pets are welcome.,Welcome to The Merchants House boutique condominium building in the epicenter of TriBeCa! This divine and elegant property is located on 35 North Moore Street between Hudson Street & Varick Street. North Moore Street is one of the most sought-after and hunted blocks to live on in New York City! The LOFT living this prestigious and admired subject property offers is superior living at its finest! The finishes are first-class, top-quality and notable!

Feast your eyes on this superbly remodeled four bedroom and four full bath LOFT triplex home spanning a whopping 4,100 square feet! If you enjoy entertaining, this is the property to host get-togethers in! You will feel immediately fascinated, awe-struck and captivated by the 16FT ceiling height! It is just marvelous coupled with oversized windows with stunning views! Unit 6-A is the largest four bedroom property in the building. The ground level has some highlights worth mentioning. The voluminous and expansive great room is sun-blasted with multiple sitting areas designed to perfection. Enjoy late 'autumn' & 'winter' nights settling down in front of the wood burning fireplace.

The open kitchen in the core and heart of the home is fully loaded with top appliances such as Sub-Zero fridge, GE dishwasher, and stellar wine fridge! The kitchen has ample room for sit-down meals on stools. While making your way up the attractively steel designed staircase to the second floor of this exceptional triplex, you will take notice of two roomy and expansive bedrooms. One sizable enough for a queen size bed. The other, also large enough for a queen size bed and en-suite bath. The master suite can securely fit a king-sized bed with en-suite bathroom. The master retreat features massive southern exposure facing windows, plentiful closet space, containing a walk-in and a spa like serene bathroom with rain shower and dual-vanity!

The lower level of this LOFT triplex property may have several different purposes, it may serve the incoming resident. It can be utilized as another, grander master suite, private office, yoga studio, children's area, nanny's room or anything you can think of! This condominium is super special! The space currently has an en-suite bath, enormous walk-in closet and built in shelves for turn-key office!

Some features worth revealing about the property and building are the hard wood floors, elevator, washer/dryer in unit, pet friendly, garage parking (available), and laundry in building, storage, and central air-conditioning. The building's security system was recently upgraded with new monitors for each unit, key locked elevator and 'Virtual Doorman'.

Keep in mind; The Merchants House building has a full time super! The subject property is close to transportation, nightlife, grocery stores, schools, parks, culture, Pier 25 on Hudson River Park with playground, dog run, volleyball court and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-37 North Moore Street have any available units?
31-37 North Moore Street has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 31-37 North Moore Street have?
Some of 31-37 North Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-37 North Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
31-37 North Moore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-37 North Moore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31-37 North Moore Street is pet friendly.
Does 31-37 North Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 31-37 North Moore Street does offer parking.
Does 31-37 North Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31-37 North Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-37 North Moore Street have a pool?
No, 31-37 North Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 31-37 North Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 31-37 North Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31-37 North Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-37 North Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
