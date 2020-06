Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator internet access

Large FLEX 2 w/ luxury finishes - Property Id: 114975



This Large NO FEE Home has been fantastically renovated throughout. The kitchen is brand new and outfitted with stainless steel appliances. In addition there is an abundance of cabinet space and stone counters. Excellent closet space is throughout the apartment as well as beautiful hardwood flooring with inlaid accents. Located in a well maintained elevator building; the heart of the UWS is just outside of its door. Please contact Joel TODAY to answer any questions you may have or to schedule a time to view the apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114975

Property Id 114975



(RLNE5838029)