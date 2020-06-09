All apartments in New York
309 5th AVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

309 5th AVE

309 5th Avenue · (917) 250-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
bike storage
This is a short term furnished rental, available from March 17, 2020 to August 20,2020.

Experience the luxurious lifestyle in this great neighborhood. Indulge yourself with the amazing furnished apartment with top-of-the-line granite kitchen and marble bathroom.

APARTMENT FEATURES
-Window Treatments
-Floor-to-Clg Windows
-AC: Central
-Washer / Dryer
-Dishwasher
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Microwave
-Trash Compactor
-Cabinetry Type [Custom]
-Countertops [Caeserstone]

BUILDING DESCRIPTION
-Post-war;Built 2013; High-rise;37 Floors;165 Apartments;Elevator;Concierge

BUILDING AMENITIES
-Bike Room
-Fitness Room
-Basketball Court
-Lounge
-Rooftop Deck
-Private Storage

BUILDING POLICIES
-No Smoking Allowed
-Insurent Allowed
-The Guarantors Allowed
-Pets Allowed

***This is a short term rental, available from May 28, 2020 to August 20,2020 and no broker's fee!

I currently have an amazing group of Large, Well-Priced, Well Appointed Apartments Available for Immediate and Future Move-in Dates! Call me now - IT'S FREE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 5th AVE have any available units?
309 5th AVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 5th AVE have?
Some of 309 5th AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 5th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
309 5th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 5th AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 5th AVE is pet friendly.
Does 309 5th AVE offer parking?
No, 309 5th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 309 5th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 5th AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 5th AVE have a pool?
No, 309 5th AVE does not have a pool.
Does 309 5th AVE have accessible units?
No, 309 5th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 5th AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 5th AVE has units with dishwashers.
