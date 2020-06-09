309 5th AVE

Amenities
This is a short term furnished rental, available from March 17, 2020 to August 20,2020.
Experience the luxurious lifestyle in this great neighborhood. Indulge yourself with the amazing furnished apartment with top-of-the-line granite kitchen and marble bathroom.
APARTMENT FEATURES
-Window Treatments
-Floor-to-Clg Windows
-AC: Central
-Washer / Dryer
-Dishwasher
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Microwave
-Trash Compactor
-Cabinetry Type [Custom]
-Countertops [Caeserstone]
BUILDING DESCRIPTION
-Post-war;Built 2013; High-rise;37 Floors;165 Apartments;Elevator;Concierge
BUILDING AMENITIES
-Bike Room
-Fitness Room
-Basketball Court
-Lounge
-Rooftop Deck
-Private Storage
BUILDING POLICIES
-No Smoking Allowed
-Insurent Allowed
-The Guarantors Allowed
-Pets Allowed
***This is a short term rental, available from May 28, 2020 to August 20,2020 and no broker's fee!
I currently have an amazing group of Large, Well-Priced, Well Appointed Apartments Available for Immediate and Future Move-in Dates! Call me now - IT'S FREE!!!