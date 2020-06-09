309 5th AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse concierge elevator gym bike storage

This is a short term furnished rental, available from March 17, 2020 to August 20,2020.



Experience the luxurious lifestyle in this great neighborhood. Indulge yourself with the amazing furnished apartment with top-of-the-line granite kitchen and marble bathroom.



APARTMENT FEATURES

-Window Treatments

-Floor-to-Clg Windows

-AC: Central

-Washer / Dryer

-Dishwasher

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Microwave

-Trash Compactor

-Cabinetry Type [Custom]

-Countertops [Caeserstone]



BUILDING DESCRIPTION

-Post-war;Built 2013; High-rise;37 Floors;165 Apartments;Elevator;Concierge



BUILDING AMENITIES

-Bike Room

-Fitness Room

-Basketball Court

-Lounge

-Rooftop Deck

-Private Storage



BUILDING POLICIES

-No Smoking Allowed

-Insurent Allowed

-The Guarantors Allowed

-Pets Allowed



***This is a short term rental, available from May 28, 2020 to August 20,2020 and no broker's fee!



I currently have an amazing group of Large, Well-Priced, Well Appointed Apartments Available for Immediate and Future Move-in Dates! Call me now - IT'S FREE!!!