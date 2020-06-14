305 Spring St

Amenities
*NO BROKER FEE*
*ELEVATOR BUILDING*
Come view this SPACIOUS Studio located in Hudson Square. Live at the crossroads of Soho, West Village and Tirbeca!
Apartment features:
Large living area with ample space for a queen size bed and living room set
Separate kitchen with great cabinet space and full size, stainless steel, appliances
Hardwood strip flooring
Track lighting
Great closet space
Location Location!
Trader Joe's two blocks away
Dogpound Gym on the corner
Minutes from the subway: A,C,E,1 trains
This apartment has it all and is within walking distance from all the neighborhood's world renowned restaurants, trendy boutique stores and art galleries.