All apartments in New York
Find more places like 305 Spring St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
305 Spring St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

305 Spring St

305 Spring Street · (646) 241-5245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

305 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
*NO BROKER FEE*
*ELEVATOR BUILDING*

Come view this SPACIOUS Studio located in Hudson Square. Live at the crossroads of Soho, West Village and Tirbeca!

Apartment features:
Large living area with ample space for a queen size bed and living room set
Separate kitchen with great cabinet space and full size, stainless steel, appliances
Hardwood strip flooring
Track lighting
Great closet space

Location Location!
Trader Joe's two blocks away
Dogpound Gym on the corner
Minutes from the subway: A,C,E,1 trains

This apartment has it all and is within walking distance from all the neighborhood's world renowned restaurants, trendy boutique stores and art galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Spring St have any available units?
305 Spring St has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 305 Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
305 Spring St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Spring St pet-friendly?
No, 305 Spring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 Spring St offer parking?
No, 305 Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 305 Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Spring St have a pool?
No, 305 Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 305 Spring St have accessible units?
No, 305 Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Spring St have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Spring St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 305 Spring St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity