305 Spring St

Amenities

stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

*NO BROKER FEE*

*ELEVATOR BUILDING*



Come view this SPACIOUS Studio located in Hudson Square. Live at the crossroads of Soho, West Village and Tirbeca!



Apartment features:

Large living area with ample space for a queen size bed and living room set

Separate kitchen with great cabinet space and full size, stainless steel, appliances

Hardwood strip flooring

Track lighting

Great closet space



Location Location!

Trader Joe's two blocks away

Dogpound Gym on the corner

Minutes from the subway: A,C,E,1 trains



This apartment has it all and is within walking distance from all the neighborhood's world renowned restaurants, trendy boutique stores and art galleries.