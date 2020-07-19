300 North End Avenue

Amenities

Price Reduction and $500 BONUS...does not get better than this !!!!Sign by July 31, sign by July 31,2020!!!Phenomenal living destination available at 300 North End Ave .Beautiful L-shaped alcove studio with a wealth of amenities that include a full-time doorman, concierge, an onsite parking garage, valet, bicycle room, fitness center, private screening room,billiards room and many more wonderful amenities. This 664 sq foot over sized unit is equipped with bamboo floors and cabinets,huge closets,washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.Beautifully set against the backdrop of Battery Park City's breathtaking gardens,parks and the magnificent Hudson River Promenade.The building is LEED certificated achieving environmental responsibility through its design ,use of materials and systems and amenities.The location is adjacent to several other parks and is perfect for strolling outdoors.Many wonderful restaurants are minutes away, featuring the fine fare of Eataly, as well as Le District, the enormous French market and restaurant complex. Also nearby is the new Brookfield Place, a world-class retail, culinary and cultural center with a European-style market, waterfront dining and diverse restaurants, as well as the Apple Store, Anthropology and more!