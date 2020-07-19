All apartments in New York
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:29 PM

300 North End Avenue

300 North End Avenue · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 North End Avenue, New York, NY 10282
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
green community
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
media room
valet service
Price Reduction and $500 BONUS...does not get better than this !!!!Sign by July 31, sign by July 31,2020!!!Phenomenal living destination available at 300 North End Ave .Beautiful L-shaped alcove studio with a wealth of amenities that include a full-time doorman, concierge, an onsite parking garage, valet, bicycle room, fitness center, private screening room,billiards room and many more wonderful amenities. This 664 sq foot over sized unit is equipped with bamboo floors and cabinets,huge closets,washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.Beautifully set against the backdrop of Battery Park City's breathtaking gardens,parks and the magnificent Hudson River Promenade.The building is LEED certificated achieving environmental responsibility through its design ,use of materials and systems and amenities.The location is adjacent to several other parks and is perfect for strolling outdoors.Many wonderful restaurants are minutes away, featuring the fine fare of Eataly, as well as Le District, the enormous French market and restaurant complex. Also nearby is the new Brookfield Place, a world-class retail, culinary and cultural center with a European-style market, waterfront dining and diverse restaurants, as well as the Apple Store, Anthropology and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 North End Avenue have any available units?
300 North End Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 North End Avenue have?
Some of 300 North End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 North End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 North End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 North End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 North End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 North End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 North End Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 North End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 North End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 North End Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 North End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 North End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 North End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 North End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 North End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
