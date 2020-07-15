All apartments in New York
Find more places like 300 Fort Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
300 Fort Washington Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:29 AM

300 Fort Washington Avenue

300 Fort Washington Avenue · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

300 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
***PICS ARE OF ACTUAL UNIT***XL 3 bedrooms 2 full baths featuring a huge eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, Hood Wright Park across the street, laundry, elevator, live in Super who cares. Unit features an expansive floor plan easily set up for shares, bedrooms are real prewar sized with closets in each, kitchen features granite countertops stainless steel appliance to include a dishwasher and hanging microwave, both full bathrooms are wall to wall granite tile for easy cleaning.Owner accepts out of state guarantors, offers flexible lease terms and loves Coilumbia Presb students and staff.Building is well kept with elevator laundry, live-in Super who cares and is just a two minute stroll to Columbia Presb Medical Center.Sorry, no dogs are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
300 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Fort Washington Avenue have?
Some of 300 Fort Washington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Fort Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 300 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 300 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Fort Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 300 Fort Washington Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity