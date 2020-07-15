300 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

***PICS ARE OF ACTUAL UNIT***XL 3 bedrooms 2 full baths featuring a huge eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, Hood Wright Park across the street, laundry, elevator, live in Super who cares. Unit features an expansive floor plan easily set up for shares, bedrooms are real prewar sized with closets in each, kitchen features granite countertops stainless steel appliance to include a dishwasher and hanging microwave, both full bathrooms are wall to wall granite tile for easy cleaning.Owner accepts out of state guarantors, offers flexible lease terms and loves Coilumbia Presb students and staff.Building is well kept with elevator laundry, live-in Super who cares and is just a two minute stroll to Columbia Presb Medical Center.Sorry, no dogs are allowed.