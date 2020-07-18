All apartments in New York
300 East 64th Street
300 East 64th Street

300 East 64th Street · (646) 833-4278
Location

300 East 64th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5J · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
Bright and quiet alcove studio in the luxury, full service condominium, SixtyFour at 300 East 64th Street. This turn-key furnished rental features a contempary kitchen with Bosch and Leibherr stainless steal appliances, granite counters and a white high gloss lacquer cabinetry. Hardwood flooring throughout, oversized thermal-pane windows and a large walk-in closet. This rental includes hi-speed internet, cable TV and a STORAGE UNIT! SixtyFour Condominium offers a full-service staff and 24-hour doorman, beautiful landscaped roof deck with bbq grills and open city views, resident's lounge with library and media room, gym, fitness studio, laundry lounge and bike room. Located in the prime Upper East Side, this property is close to the East River, Central Park, upscale shopping and dining, and the best the neighborhood has to offer. Also conveniently located to the F,N,Q Subway line just 1.5 blocks away or the 4,5,6 trains at 60th St & Lexington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 64th Street have any available units?
300 East 64th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 64th Street have?
Some of 300 East 64th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 64th Street offer parking?
No, 300 East 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 East 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 64th Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
