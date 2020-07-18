Amenities

Bright and quiet alcove studio in the luxury, full service condominium, SixtyFour at 300 East 64th Street. This turn-key furnished rental features a contempary kitchen with Bosch and Leibherr stainless steal appliances, granite counters and a white high gloss lacquer cabinetry. Hardwood flooring throughout, oversized thermal-pane windows and a large walk-in closet. This rental includes hi-speed internet, cable TV and a STORAGE UNIT! SixtyFour Condominium offers a full-service staff and 24-hour doorman, beautiful landscaped roof deck with bbq grills and open city views, resident's lounge with library and media room, gym, fitness studio, laundry lounge and bike room. Located in the prime Upper East Side, this property is close to the East River, Central Park, upscale shopping and dining, and the best the neighborhood has to offer. Also conveniently located to the F,N,Q Subway line just 1.5 blocks away or the 4,5,6 trains at 60th St & Lexington.