285 Lafayette Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill lobby

Video Available. Magnificent Soho Rental, High-end Modern new renovation. Fob locked elevator, gracious hall landing, apartment entry is double wide black steel doors, into the most luxurious loft imaginable. Original preserved, posts and beams, six inch wide Reclaimed Oak board flooring. Seamlessly designed, custom detailed, there is no finer apartment available to rent in Soho. The apartment includes 3175 square feet of loft space in one of Sohos most celebrated full service prewar condominiums. 3 large bedrooms, 3.5 limestone bathrooms. Offered as a completely furnished rental with twice weekly housekeeping included in the rent.This exceptional property is an oasis of calm. The 38x26 corner living room is pure indulgence. Elegantly furnished with a Poltrona Frau blue leather tufted sofa, Robsjohn Gibbings chairs, low profile double coffee tables, luscious pillows, Roll and Hill lighting. The light streams through eight new windows fitted with Roman shades. The living area faces east and north, overlooking St. Michael's Chapel and Mulberry Street, and is at treetop with open sky. A double sided wood and brass custom cabinet with a concealed flat screen television separates the living room on one side from an elegant dining area on the other. There is a striking lacquered custom dining table and eight beige chairs. A side table and floor light invite one to the lounge by the dining area windows. The BBDW chandelier is comprised of numerous ceramic drop lights. Nepalese and Turkish rugs are throughout the apartment. The open chefs kitchen is 11x 30. The kitchen is fully equipped for entertaining and cooking, with full sets of tableware, glassware, cooking and serving necessities. There is a professional grade Sub-zero, Miele dishwasher, a sumptuous Lacanche six burner French stove. Custom cabinetry, with lined sliding storage drawers, overhead cabinets, a counter appliance storage cabinet, and an in sink disposal. There is a table height counter extension with four chairs. All counter tops throughout the apartment are poured and sealed concrete.There are three large en-suite bedrooms, three limestone bathrooms all with large glass shower stalls and a separate wall papered powder room. The expansive Master Bedroom is a world of its own, pin quiet with city windows that look to the historic Puck building and its resplendent rose shutters and red brick facade. There is a generously sized 12' x 5' fitted walk-in closet and dressing area, a five piece limestone master bathroom, a standalone tub from Cheviot Iris. There are double sinks and mirrors, Roll and Hill lighting, chandelier and sconces. All hardware, large door pulls, drawer pulls are custom made brass.The second bedroom has a large closet and two twin beds and its own bathroom. The third en-suite bedroom is fitted with a queen bed. All windows have Roman shades. Four zones of central air conditioning, with thermostats in all rooms. 10.5' ceilings. Laundry room with new Miele washer and dryer. There are two Sony smart screens in custom cabinets, one in the living area, and one in the master bedroom. The Condo boasts a professionally landscaped gorgeous roof top garden with lounge chairs, covered table and seating, an outdoor shower, a grill and fabulous 360 degree surround views. There is a gracious lobby and an alternate entrance on Mulberry Street, for privacy and convenience, two elevators. This gracious and well-staffed building with 24 hour concierge is at the nexus of Soho and Nolita. No Pets Please.