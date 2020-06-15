All apartments in New York
285 Lafayette Street
285 Lafayette Street

285 Lafayette Street · (212) 941-2603
Location

285 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
lobby
Video Available. Magnificent Soho Rental, High-end Modern new renovation. Fob locked elevator, gracious hall landing, apartment entry is double wide black steel doors, into the most luxurious loft imaginable. Original preserved, posts and beams, six inch wide Reclaimed Oak board flooring. Seamlessly designed, custom detailed, there is no finer apartment available to rent in Soho. The apartment includes 3175 square feet of loft space in one of Sohos most celebrated full service prewar condominiums. 3 large bedrooms, 3.5 limestone bathrooms. Offered as a completely furnished rental with twice weekly housekeeping included in the rent.This exceptional property is an oasis of calm. The 38x26 corner living room is pure indulgence. Elegantly furnished with a Poltrona Frau blue leather tufted sofa, Robsjohn Gibbings chairs, low profile double coffee tables, luscious pillows, Roll and Hill lighting. The light streams through eight new windows fitted with Roman shades. The living area faces east and north, overlooking St. Michael's Chapel and Mulberry Street, and is at treetop with open sky. A double sided wood and brass custom cabinet with a concealed flat screen television separates the living room on one side from an elegant dining area on the other. There is a striking lacquered custom dining table and eight beige chairs. A side table and floor light invite one to the lounge by the dining area windows. The BBDW chandelier is comprised of numerous ceramic drop lights. Nepalese and Turkish rugs are throughout the apartment. The open chefs kitchen is 11x 30. The kitchen is fully equipped for entertaining and cooking, with full sets of tableware, glassware, cooking and serving necessities. There is a professional grade Sub-zero, Miele dishwasher, a sumptuous Lacanche six burner French stove. Custom cabinetry, with lined sliding storage drawers, overhead cabinets, a counter appliance storage cabinet, and an in sink disposal. There is a table height counter extension with four chairs. All counter tops throughout the apartment are poured and sealed concrete.There are three large en-suite bedrooms, three limestone bathrooms all with large glass shower stalls and a separate wall papered powder room. The expansive Master Bedroom is a world of its own, pin quiet with city windows that look to the historic Puck building and its resplendent rose shutters and red brick facade. There is a generously sized 12' x 5' fitted walk-in closet and dressing area, a five piece limestone master bathroom, a standalone tub from Cheviot Iris. There are double sinks and mirrors, Roll and Hill lighting, chandelier and sconces. All hardware, large door pulls, drawer pulls are custom made brass.The second bedroom has a large closet and two twin beds and its own bathroom. The third en-suite bedroom is fitted with a queen bed. All windows have Roman shades. Four zones of central air conditioning, with thermostats in all rooms. 10.5' ceilings. Laundry room with new Miele washer and dryer. There are two Sony smart screens in custom cabinets, one in the living area, and one in the master bedroom. The Condo boasts a professionally landscaped gorgeous roof top garden with lounge chairs, covered table and seating, an outdoor shower, a grill and fabulous 360 degree surround views. There is a gracious lobby and an alternate entrance on Mulberry Street, for privacy and convenience, two elevators. This gracious and well-staffed building with 24 hour concierge is at the nexus of Soho and Nolita. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Lafayette Street have any available units?
285 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 285 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 285 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 285 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 285 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 285 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 285 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 285 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.
