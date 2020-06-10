275 MOTT STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning elevator internet access lobby

Located in the heart of beautiful Soho, This building is perfectly situated between Little Italy, Greenwich Village, Chinatown and Tribeca. The best shopping, exciting clubs and wonderful restaurants are all just a step away. All public transportation is only 1 block away.



This elevator building features a beautiful marble lobby, closed circuit TV security, air conditioning, oak floors, high-speed Internet access, and a fully equipped laundry room.



I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.