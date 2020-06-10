All apartments in New York
275 MOTT STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

275 MOTT STREET

275 Mott Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
 Located in the heart of beautiful Soho, This building is perfectly situated between Little Italy, Greenwich Village, Chinatown and Tribeca. The best shopping, exciting clubs and wonderful restaurants are all just a step away. All public transportation is only 1 block away.

This elevator building features a beautiful marble lobby, closed circuit TV security, air conditioning, oak floors, high-speed Internet access, and a fully equipped laundry room. 

I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 MOTT STREET have any available units?
275 MOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 MOTT STREET have?
Some of 275 MOTT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 MOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
275 MOTT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 MOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 275 MOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 275 MOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 275 MOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 275 MOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 MOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 MOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 275 MOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 275 MOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 275 MOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 275 MOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 MOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
