271 Fifth Avenue

In order to view this apartment you MUST BE WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES or you will not be admitted.

Live on 5th Avenue in this large and newly renovated one bedroom residence. The kitchen is brand new and complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stone counter-tops, a breakfast bar, and trendy pendant lighting. The apartment features a well-appointed layout with vaulted 10 ceilings, a separate bedroom, and an extra-large living room spacious enough to fit a pool table along with other furniture. This boutique low rise only offers 2 units per floor and includes laundry in the building.