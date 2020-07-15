All apartments in New York
New York, NY
271 Fifth Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

271 Fifth Avenue

271 5th Avenue · (917) 687-4614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
NoMad
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Location

271 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3S · Avail. now

$3,285

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
In order to view this apartment you MUST BE WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES or you will not be admitted.
Live on 5th Avenue in this large and newly renovated one bedroom residence. The kitchen is brand new and complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stone counter-tops, a breakfast bar, and trendy pendant lighting. The apartment features a well-appointed layout with vaulted 10 ceilings, a separate bedroom, and an extra-large living room spacious enough to fit a pool table along with other furniture. This boutique low rise only offers 2 units per floor and includes laundry in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
271 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $3,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 271 Fifth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
271 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 271 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 271 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 271 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 271 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 271 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 271 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 271 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
