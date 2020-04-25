All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

258 East 33rd Street

258 East 33rd Street · (646) 396-0492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Located only one flight up, this spacious 1BR encompasses the entire 2nd floor and is one of only two units total in the building. Featuring high ceilings throughout, exposed brick, two decorative fireplaces, and large oversized closets w/ custom shelving for maximum storage. Additional space can be used for a dining room area or small home office. The apartment is also flooded by natural sunlight with Southern, Eastern, and Northern exposure.

258 East 33rd St is a small private building with only two residences total located in prime Murray Hill. Steps to Trader Joes grocery and the 6 train at nearby 33rd St Station. Short walk to Grand Central Station w/ additional 4/5/6/7/S/Metronorth train lines, all of Midtown Manhattan, and the very best of the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 East 33rd Street have any available units?
258 East 33rd Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 258 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 East 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 258 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 258 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 258 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 258 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 258 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 258 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 East 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 East 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 East 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
