258 East 33rd Street

Located only one flight up, this spacious 1BR encompasses the entire 2nd floor and is one of only two units total in the building. Featuring high ceilings throughout, exposed brick, two decorative fireplaces, and large oversized closets w/ custom shelving for maximum storage. Additional space can be used for a dining room area or small home office. The apartment is also flooded by natural sunlight with Southern, Eastern, and Northern exposure.



258 East 33rd St is a small private building with only two residences total located in prime Murray Hill. Steps to Trader Joes grocery and the 6 train at nearby 33rd St Station. Short walk to Grand Central Station w/ additional 4/5/6/7/S/Metronorth train lines, all of Midtown Manhattan, and the very best of the Murray Hill neighborhood.