All apartments in New York
Find more places like 253 EAST 77TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
253 EAST 77TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

253 EAST 77TH STREET

253 East 77th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

253 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular newly renovated sun drenched 1 bed, PRIVATE PATIO, steel kitchen & dishwasher Renovated 1 bedroom, very sunny, large PRIVATE TERRACE, modern marble bathroom, 3 large closets, 1 linen closet with washer/dryer in unit, spacious granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, granite island with breakfast bar, high ceilings, hardwood floors, subways and buses, near Central Park, quiet Upper East Side location!!! To schedule a private viewing, call/text Gisela anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 EAST 77TH STREET have any available units?
253 EAST 77TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 EAST 77TH STREET have?
Some of 253 EAST 77TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 EAST 77TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
253 EAST 77TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 EAST 77TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 253 EAST 77TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 253 EAST 77TH STREET offer parking?
No, 253 EAST 77TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 253 EAST 77TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 EAST 77TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 EAST 77TH STREET have a pool?
No, 253 EAST 77TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 253 EAST 77TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 253 EAST 77TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 253 EAST 77TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 EAST 77TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 253 EAST 77TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity